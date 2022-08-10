ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Could monkeypox get a new name?

By Rob Nesbitt
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9mhA_0hBCK7QR00

( KRON ) — It’s called Monkeypox, but the World Health Organization said in June that it’s committed to changing the name that’s criticized as being discriminatory and stigmatizing.

It’s not an easy switch though, since it’s been the name of the virus for half a century.

Renegade Bio in Berkeley is where Monkeypox tests are processed. At Renegade Bio staff members use the term MPX, an alternative name for Monkeypox that’s being used out of respect.

Nasal spray that prevents COVID? UC Berkeley lab says it could be a game changer

Monkeypox got its name because it was first studied in monkeys in the 1950’s. Infectious Disease Expert at UCSF, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, says the name is a misnomer, “It’s really a reservoir in rats, small rodents, squirrels…but not monkeys,” he told KRON4.

More than 60 years later and we’re experiencing a new outbreak of the virus in 99 countries.

A large number of new cases are being reported among people of color. The World Health Organization is exploring a new name of the virus, since there’s a racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys.

KRON On is streaming now

“Names immediately conjure up images that may be stigmatizing to cultures and stigmatizing to populations,” Dr. Chin-Hong says. He also says the name change won’t be fast since the virus has been around for more than half a century, and it will most likely be changed to a longer version of what already exists.

Some aren’t waiting for an official change, including Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Disease Expert, “that actually is a horrible name,” she says. Dr. Gandhi is the medical director of the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at UCSF Health, where the virus is also referred to as MPX.

Large family fight breaks out at Richmond cemetery

The abbreviation is used by many physicians and scientists. But patients have also adapted to avoid racist stereotypes. Dr Gandhi says, “It just is sort of stigmatizing it doesn’t make sense.”

The World Health Organization names diseases, but the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses decides the formal names. As of this week, there have been no official name proposals to replace monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Over 2,000 Kaiser mental health clinicians set to strike

(BCN) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Northern California and the Central Valley are set to begin what organizers call an “open ended strike” Monday morning. Negotiations involving management and psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and chemical dependency counselors ended without resolution Saturday. The National Union of Healthcare Workers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to Napa Embassy Suites

NAPA (BCN) – An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease has been traced to two more sites, the county said Thursday. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large […]
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Berkeley, CA
KRON4 News

Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VP Harris helping launch fund for Oakland children

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Friday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Oakland, her birthplace, to launch the Generation Fund with Mayor Libby Schaaf.  The fund will give a total of $50 million to support low-income students ages 20-35. $500 in college savings accounts will be made for all Oakland babies born within the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Why isn’t the Golden Gate Bridge gold?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a question a lot of people gazing through the fog upon the almost one million tons of steel we call the Golden Gate Bridge have — why is the bridge reddish and not golden, if gold is in the name? The answer is actually relatively straightforward. The bridge, which was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Black People#Stds#Mpx#Uc Berkeley#Ucsf
KRON4 News

33 Tehama Apartments in SF flood again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The luxury apartments at 33 Tehama Street in San Francisco have flooded for the second time in just two months. No one’s lived in the building since the first water main failure in June. Now, residents worry about yet another roadblock in returning to their homes. “Life has been completely disrupted […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors

STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month. The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
KRON4 News

Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

NWS issues alert for excessive heat watch in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area will experience “excessive heat” this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather agency issued an alert Sunday saying temperatures in the eastern parts of the Bay Area will be “dangerously warm” on Tuesday. NWS says the “excessive heat watch” can result in high […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Napa doctor set to be sentenced for COVID-19 fraud in November

(BCN) — A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that sentencing for a Napa naturopathic doctor accused of selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and immunization pills will be set for November after the court denied her motion to withdraw her guilty plea, court records show. Juli Mazi, 41, pleaded guilty in April in federal court to […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton doctor to pay $1.9 million in fraud case

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A doctor in Stockton has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern Division announced on Friday. Azizulah “Aziz” Kamali and his medical corporation, Aziz Kamali M.D. Inc., have agreed to pay $1.9 million based on allegations that they violated […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Third candidate announces bid for SF DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A third candidate has announced a bid for San Francisco District Attorney in November’s special election, according to a press release. The entry of John Hamasaki, an attorney and former San Francisco police commissioner, balances out sitting DA Brooke Jenkins and former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese in the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Exhibit on Japanese internment camps at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — An exhibit honoring the history of the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II is now open at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. The free admission “Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance” will be on display from July 24 to Sept. 3 at the AZ Gallery. The […]
KRON4 News

SF City Attorney files motion against business for alleged scamming of immigrants

(BCN) –San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday that legal action is being taken against an “immigration consulting business” for allegedly charging immigrants for fraudulent legal services it was not allowed to provide. The motion to enforce an injunction was filed Monday and would prohibit Leonard Lacayo and Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy