Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause
The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
12 of the Hudson Valley’s Most Gorgeous Fall Wedding Venues
Planning on getting married in the fall? We found some amazing places to have your wedding. If you are recently engaged, congratulations, and welcome to the fun part of getting married...LOL!. The Wedding Planning... If you and your fiance have decided that you are going to hold your wedding reception...
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
When is Sunflower Season in New York
Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
Young Winner of Ulster Sticker Contest Creates New Masterpiece
The winner of a contest to design Ulster County's "I Voted" sticker has done it again. Hudson Rowan is an impressive 14-year-old. We had the honor of meeting him in July just as he was being thrown into the national spotlight after a drawing he created in just ten minutes became a viral sensation.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience
In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination. While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.
Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous
I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
Weezer Cancel Planned Broadway Residency, Citing Low Ticket Sales
Weezer have revealed the cancelation of their plotted residency on Broadway. The Los Angeles alt-rockers had planned six consecutive nights of shows on the Great White Way next month in support of their four-pronged music project, SZNZ, which kicked off in March with the SZNZ: Spring EP. But this week,...
