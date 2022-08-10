ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause

The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
KERHONKSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival

There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
POUGHQUAG, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When is Sunflower Season in New York

Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find

Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business

A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience

In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination. While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous

I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen

I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
