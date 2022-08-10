ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsham, ME

WPFO

Annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament held on Saturday

WILTON (WGME) -- The annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament was held at the Wilson Lake Country Club Saturday. The event featured Maine high school coaches teeing it up against high school officials, with all of the money raised going towards the Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship. The fund was...
WILTON, ME
WPFO

Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills fights CMP plan to raise electricity bills

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills is fighting a CMP rate increase. Her energy office intervened in opposition to the utility company's proposal that could make customer's bills go up. CMP officially filed its "Powering Maine Plan" Thursday. The plan would make electric bills more expensive. With already skyrocketing energy...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Rockland Police investigating vandalism spree

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Rockland Police are investigating at least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti. The graffiti includes racist and vulgar language. Included in the vandalized property was children's playground equipment. Police say the incident happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday morning. Police are asking anyone who...
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bust

LIBERTY (WGME) -- Maine State Police seized a cannon, a side-by-side and numerous firearms during a drug bust in Liberty August 4. Police were at the scene on School Ridge Road to look for 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the home and was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
LIBERTY, ME

