Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament held on Saturday
WILTON (WGME) -- The annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament was held at the Wilson Lake Country Club Saturday. The event featured Maine high school coaches teeing it up against high school officials, with all of the money raised going towards the Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship. The fund was...
WPFO
'It brought back a flood of memories': Naples Causeway Classic returns for 29th year
NAPLES (WGME) -- The Naples Causeway Classic Boat and Car weekend is back for its 29th year. From up on land to down on the lake, there's a lot to see at the show. When Doug Farquharson saw the amphicar about to drive into Long Lake, he came running. "It...
WPFO
Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
WPFO
Gov. Mills fights CMP plan to raise electricity bills
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills is fighting a CMP rate increase. Her energy office intervened in opposition to the utility company's proposal that could make customer's bills go up. CMP officially filed its "Powering Maine Plan" Thursday. The plan would make electric bills more expensive. With already skyrocketing energy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island, set to live in tank at Becky's Diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
WPFO
Former Mainer gets 8 months in prison for role in January 6 insurrection
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man formerly from Maine has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Glen Mitchell Simon is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them. Simon was reportedly from Minot but has...
WPFO
Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
WPFO
Rockland Police investigating vandalism spree
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Rockland Police are investigating at least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti. The graffiti includes racist and vulgar language. Included in the vandalized property was children's playground equipment. Police say the incident happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday morning. Police are asking anyone who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
WPFO
Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bust
LIBERTY (WGME) -- Maine State Police seized a cannon, a side-by-side and numerous firearms during a drug bust in Liberty August 4. Police were at the scene on School Ridge Road to look for 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the home and was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
WPFO
Father killed in Industry house fire, rest of family makes it out safe
INDUSRTY (WGME) -- The Fire Marshal's office says a man was killed in an early morning house fire in Industry Friday. Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the fire at 14 Moe’s Cove Road, where a family of four lived. The mother and two children in the home were...
WPFO
Woman involved in Belfast hit-and-run released from hospital, recovering from injuries
BELFAST (WGME) -- UPDATE: Belfast Police say the woman who was hit by a car and left injured in a ditch on Friday has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries. The woman was hit on Belmont Avenue. The car then fled the scene, leaving the...
Comments / 0