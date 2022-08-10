Read full article on original website
'Today' Denies Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama at NBC
Over the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that there's an apparent feud between Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. This past week, as Kotb is out on vacation, Guthrie overslept and nearly missed appearing on Thursday's episode. Page Six reported that some are claiming that Guthrie deliberately overslept in order to cause drama for the production amid the alleged feud. However, a representative for the Today Show quickly set the record straight.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
New Season of Fan-Favorite Netflix Returns
Never Have I Ever, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, is back for another season, in a headline-grabbing role. It's already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Never Have I Ever follows the journey of an Indian-American high school student grieving the death of her father while navigating adolescence. The new season was released on the streaming platform on Aug. 12. In addition to the beloved core cast, Deacon Phillipe, son of former acting powerhouse couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe, joins the fold in the role of Parker.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Anne Heche Was Reportedly Mentioned for 'The Masked Singer' Before Deadly Crash
Anne Heche's fiery car crash and her tragic end left many people shocked and seeking answers. While the actress was on the road to facing charges due to her crash that burned a home to the ground and led to her passing, there was a lot on the plate for Heche elsewhere.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Has First Star Reveal of Season 2
Season 2 of RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race is here. In every episode, viewers are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who's taking their shot at being crowned the ultimate performance staple by the legendary drag queen diva and co. In its first season, viewers saw the likes of Vanessa Williams, Dustin Milligan, and Loni Love introduce themselves and undergo drag makeovers from start to finish, But this time around, the famous faces aren't revealed until they're given the OK by RuPaul to strut away.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Calls out Michael Strahan on Live TV for Hilarious Reaction
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
NFL・
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 12)
Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. With the month now in full swing, four new titles from Netflix's August 2022 content list are headed your way this weekend, and they're all Netflix original films and series. Among the highlights are 13: The Musical, the streamer's adaptation of the 2007 musical of the same name, and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
'Raising Kanan': Omar Epps and Shanley Caswell on Det. Howard and Burkes Fates in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Raising Kanan is back for a second season, and has already been green-lit for a third season ahead of its Aug. 14 release on STARZ. The third series in the Power Universe family centers on the original story of the fan-favorite character, Kanan Stark, and follows his coming of age in South Jamaica, Queens. Set in the 1980s and raised by a single mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's emerging criminal empire using her son at the helm, Kanan charts out a path through some of the city's most volatile streets while, at the same time, navigating his way through adolescence, which has its own dangers and pitfalls.
Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled
Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
Dolly Parton Regrets Not Having Duet With Whitney Houston on 'I Will Always Love You'
Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston are legends who never had the opportunity to perform the hit single, "I Will Always Love You" together. In a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live, Parton revealed that she was never approached to perform the song with Houston. While she admits the Waiting to Exhale star would have outperformed her vocally, she still would have liked to have sung it with her.
'The Ms. Pat Show' Cast Members Detail What to Expect From Season 2 of BET+ Series (Exclusive)
The Ms. Pat Show premiered last year on BET+ and was a huge success, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and recently earning an Emmy nomination for Best Directing in a Comedy Series. Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show is streaming on BET+ now, and the series is about to take things to the next level. PopCulture.com caught up with the cast of The Ms. Pat Show who revealed what to expect from the second season.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Seen Together for First Time Since Oscars Night
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appear to be doing just fine, despite the Independence Day star's infamous 2022 Oscar debacle. The Oscar winner and his Red Table Talk show host wife were spotted out in public for the first time since the Feb. incident. Viewers will recall Will walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock with an open hand after he made a joke about Jada's bald head. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. Sources say Rock had no idea about Jada's condition. Will has since apologized publicly twice. He also accepted a 10-year ban from the Academy, and relinquished his membership. Many have wondered how the longtime Hollywood couple have been doing since everything transpired. They were all smiles when spotted holding hands leaving a popular eatery.
'Ghosts' Season 2 on CBS: TV Guide Offers First Look at Script of Premiere Episode
The Woodstone Bed & Breakfast is almost open for business! Months after CBS's hit comedy Ghosts closed out its debut season with a major ratings win, the Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-led series is set to return to TV screens next month, and fans now have their best look yet at Season 2 thanks to a glimpse of the Ghosts Season 2 premiere episode script, titled "Spies."
Busta Rhymes to Receive Prestigious Honor
Busta Rhymes will be recognized for his contributions to music, songwriting, and film by receiving BMI's top honor, the Icon Award, at the BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards, Variety reports. The event is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach. "As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon," said Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative (Atlanta). "Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We're also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today's most-performed songs. We're looking forward to a fantastic night of great music."
