DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Reclaiming rare earth elements could clean up Pennsylvania acid mine drainage
(The Center Square) – Rare earth elements can be crucial for national security and economic production – and producing them may also provide an environmental boom in certain cases. A House Republican Policy Committee hearing on Pennsylvania’s “Emerging Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Industry” focused on America’s...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Methane emissions from U.S. shallow offshore platforms exceed those on land, study finds
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Measurements of methane emissions from shallow water oil and gas platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico found they were substantially higher than those from drilling on land, according to research published on Thursday.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Astronomy.com
Scientists find an ancient source of life-supporting oxygen
Although oxygen is now the most abundant element in our oceans and our atmosphere, comprising about 88.8 percent and 23.1 percent of the mass of the two, respectively, this wasn’t always the case. In actuality, the abundance of oxygen on Earth arose only 2.4 billion years ago thanks to the advent of photosynthesis, the process through which some of the first life-forms transformed sunlight into energy. It was only coincidence, scientists say, that one of the products of this process was oxygen. But it also would go on to completely transform the planet, creating the conditions for increasingly complex forms of life.
Satellite data find landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere, a study suggests.
Nature.com
Selective removal of some heavy metals from Lanthanide solution by graphene oxide functionalized with sodium citrate
Lanthanides are widely used in several advanced technologies, and the presence of heavy metal ions as traces reduce their efficiencies. Hence, adsorption of some heavy metals from Lanthanides aqueous solution using previously prepared graphene oxide-citrate (GO-C) composite was reported. In this regard, the GO-C was applied to remove various heavy metal ions (Fe, Ni, Mn) through the batch technique.Â The GO-C after the adsorption process was characterized by various advanced techniques. The results obtained from the experimental investigations revealed that the GO-C showed a rapidÂ equilibrium adsorption time (1.0Â min) for all the studied heavy metal ions. Moreover,Â the adsorption isotherm data for Fe3+, Mn2+, andÂ Ni2+Â was fit by the Langmuir isotherm model with excellent adsorption capacity for Fe3+Â (535.0Â mg/g), Mn2+Â (223.22Â mg/g), and Ni2+Â (174.65Â mg/g). Furthermore, the GO-C can be reused over five times to enhance the removal efficiency. Interestingly,Â the GO-C adsorbent achieved removal performance reached 95.0% for the Fe3+ and"‰â‰¥"‰35.0% for Ni, Mn, Co, and Cu compared to"‰<"‰1% for lanthanides metal ions.
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon through July hits a fresh record
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a record high for the first seven months of the year, preliminary government data showed on Friday, as the region approaches the traditional peak of the annual burning season.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested. Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital, state police said. His condition was not immediately known. Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the hundreds of people in the audience. Amid gasps, spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.
Chart Industries, AG Gas Team Up For CO2 Enrichment In Agriculture
Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Agricultural Gas Company (AG Gas) to collaborate on marketing CO2 enrichment solutions to the agricultural market. The companies will collaborate in marketing technology that promotes bigger harvests and improved water-use efficiency using excess industrial CO2. The patented AG...
Nature.com
Marine sediment as a likely source of methyl and ethyl iodides in subpolar and polar seas
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 180 (2022) Cite this article. The surface ocean is an important source of longer-lived volatile organic iodine compounds, such as methyl and ethyl iodide. However, their production in deep waters is poorly constrained. Here, we combine shipborne seawater and sediment core analyses to investigate the temporal and vertical distribution of methyl and ethyl iodide concentrations in the Bering and Chukchi Seas in July 2017 and 2018, and Funka Bay, Japan, between March 2018 and December 2019. We find the highest methyl and ethyl iodide concentrations in sediment porewaters and at the sediment surface. In Funka Bay, concentrations in the sediment and bottom waters strongly increased following the spring bloom and subsequent settling of phytodetritus to the seafloor. Dark incubation experiments suggest that diatom aggregates are a source of methyl and ethyl iodide to the ambient water. Our findings suggest that phytodetritus at the seafloor is a potential source of volatile organic iodine compounds to the water column in polar and subpolar coastal oceans.
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
Nature.com
Nested order-disorder framework containing a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards
Solids can be generally categorized by their structures into crystalline and amorphous states with different interactions among atoms dictating their properties. Crystalline-amorphous hybrid structures, combining the advantages of both ordered and disordered components, present a promising opportunity to design materials with emergent collective properties. Hybridization of crystalline and amorphous structures at the sublattice level with long-range periodicity has been rarely observed. Here, we report a nested order-disorder framework (NOF) constructed by a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards that is obtained by using pressure to regulate the bonding hierarchy of Cu12Sb4S13. Combined in situ experimental and computational methods demonstrate the formation of disordered Cu sublattice which is embedded in the retained crystalline Cu framework. Such a NOF structure gives a low thermal conductivity (~0.24"‰WÂ·mâˆ’1Â·Kâˆ’1) and a metallic electrical conductivity (8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6"‰Î©Â·m), realizing the collaborative improvement of two competing physical properties. These findings demonstrate a category of solid-state materials to link the crystalline and amorphous forms in the sublattice-scale, which will exhibit extraordinary properties.
How tackling India’s hidden carbon could save 400,000 lives a year – and keep climate goals on track
Over 400,000 lives can be saved each year by reducing the emission of black carbon in India, according to a new study assessing the impact of the little-talked-about pollutant on cardiovascular health and the climate in the Indo-Gangetic plains.Pollution caused by the heavy concentration of fine particulate matter in India’s air is known to affect the health of millions, but the magnitude of the health impact stemming from exposure to black carbon has been difficult to establish. However, a study published last week in Science Advances found nearly two-thirds of deaths caused by heart disease in megacities like Delhi...
Scientists uncover ancient source of oxygen that could have fueled life on early Earth
Chemical reactions in early Earth's crust may have provided oxygen to ancient microbes.
Beyond net-zero: we should, if we can, cool the planet back to pre-industrial levels
The world’s focus is sharply fixed on achieving net-zero emissions, yet surprisingly little thought has been given to what comes afterwards. In our new paper, published today in Nature Climate Change, we discuss the big unknowns in a post net-zero world. It’s vital that we understand the consequences of our choices when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions and what comes next. The pathways we choose before and after reaching global net-zero emissions might mean the difference between a planet that remains habitable and one where many parts become inhospitable. At the moment, human activities have a warming effect...
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
IFLScience
China Overtakes US As Top Producer Of High Quality Scientific Papers
China has overtaken the US as the biggest producer of scientific research papers in terms of both quantity and quality, according to a new report from Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTEP). The NISTEP report looked at a number of key indicators of the science and...
