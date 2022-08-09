SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit after police body cam footage shows an officer ‘slamming’ a man to the ground, injuring him, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police...
abcnews4.com
'Horrendous act': Homicide of elderly Pineville woman under investigation in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies say they are currently investigating the homicide of a Pineville woman. Deputies said they received word about a residential alarm in the early morning hours of Monday, August 8. Upon arrival in the 1000 block of Pineville Circle, a deputy...
The Post and Courier
Loris man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 shooting
CONWAY — A Horry County jury convicted a Loris man of murder and attempted murder in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting on Aug. 10. Tyshawn Brown, 28, of Loris, was convicted of murder and attempted murder in an April 24, 2018, shooting that killed 20-year-old Charles “Bo” Durant II and severely injured Durant’s 19-year-old girlfriend at the time, said Joshua Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who along with Adam Harrelson, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
wpde.com
Extra police officers at Darlington High School following fights, official says
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — There are extra police officers this week on the campus of Darlington High School following several fights, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said most of these incidents have taken place before school and during lunch in the courtyard. She...
wpde.com
Funeral arrangements released for medic killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for the EMS medic killed in the Florence County crash Tuesday. EMS medic Sara Weaver was working a crash on Pamplico Highway when a 71-year-old driver hit her, a city officer and a trooper, according to officials. It was...
The Post and Courier
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
CCSO deputies seeking information in deadly 2013 kidnapping
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the nine-year anniversary of the day a 35-year-old Ravenel man was found beaten to death. In the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2013, Charleston County deputies responded to reports of a dead body found by a resident on Pine Hill Road. When law enforcement arrived, they found Nathanial Forbes lying in […]
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
wpde.com
Woman arrested for Lake City assault, kidnapping, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. made an arrest after responding to a 911 call from a home on Dixie Road Monday, police said. Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy, 44, who goes by McDonald, has been charged with assault and battery in the second degree and kidnapping. She was later also charged with the possession of schedule II drugs without a prescription.
WMBF
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of nine people were arrested in connection to a drug sale investigation that prompted a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr....
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November
MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.
WMBF
Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
wpde.com
More people charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a superseding indictment, including more arrests, in a scheme that duped the federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a court document. Federal documents show three more people have been charged. They're set to appear before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon for...
my40.tv
Officials plan to charge driver in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist: Sheriff
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman going the wrong way in a crash Tuesday night that killed a Florence paramedic and motorcyclist plans to give a statement Thursday afternoon at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said he also met...
One on one with Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Addressing the loss of learning during the coronavirus pandemic, and providing support for social-emotional health, and safety are among some of the top concerns for the Georgetown County School District. Superintendent Keith Price will begin his third year as the district’s leader when he and more than 8,000 students head […]
1 stabbed in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
