Teofimo Lopez was on the verge of taking over the boxing game, but he lost against Kambosos. Then Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney, the unified champion at 135 pounds. Boxing fans were once excited about the Teofimo, but as he struggled against Kambosos, he now says he will take over the 140-pound division. He will be fighting Pedro Campa for his first fight in the 140-pound division. Campa looks excellent on paper with 34 wins and one loss. If Lopez can get past Campa, some exciting battles are waiting for him, including Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez. Those hoping Teofimo would stay at 135 to fight Haney, Tank, and Loma were disappointed about him moving up in weight, and many thought he had unfinished business at 135.

1 DAY AGO