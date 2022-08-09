ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th

By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Title Fight#Combat#Wbc#Wbo
FOX Sports

Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury retires – again

By Charles Brun: In what has become a sad joke, Tyson Fury has once again announced his retirement on Friday, saying he’s decided to hang up his gloves on his 34th birthday today. As always, perhaps the real test of whether Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is retired or not...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Guardian

Tyson Fury announces his retirement from boxing again after comeback talk

Tyson Fury has chosen his 34th birthday to announce his latest retirement from boxing having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport. Fury, who still holds the WBC world heavyweight title, was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua that takes place on Saturday week, but that prospect is back in doubt.
The Spun

Look: Tyson Fury Announces New Decision On His Boxing Future

Earlier this year, heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury opened the door for a potential return to the sport after his long layoff if the price was right. But today - on his birthday - Fury made a more permanent decision on his boxing future. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Fury...
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
COMBAT SPORTS
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez was on the verge of taking over the boxing game, but he lost against Kambosos. Then Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney, the unified champion at 135 pounds. Boxing fans were once excited about the Teofimo, but as he struggled against Kambosos, he now says he will take over the 140-pound division. He will be fighting Pedro Campa for his first fight in the 140-pound division. Campa looks excellent on paper with 34 wins and one loss. If Lopez can get past Campa, some exciting battles are waiting for him, including Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez. Those hoping Teofimo would stay at 135 to fight Haney, Tank, and Loma were disappointed about him moving up in weight, and many thought he had unfinished business at 135.
BBC

Chris Eubank Jr says he is 'finished with boxing' if he loses to Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr says he will be "finished" in boxing if he loses to Conor Benn in their catchweight fight on 8 October. Benn is coming up two weight classes to fight Eubank Jr and the pair argued throughout a lengthy media conference in London. Eubank Jr suggested the weight...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard

MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy