Deontay Wilder finalising boxing return on October 15 in first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER is on course to make his return to the ring in October. The former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion hasn't fought since being knocked out cold in his epic trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last October. SunSport revealed last week that Wilder, 35, was in contention to face former...
Watch Anthony Joshua show off frightening speed and brutal body shots in training for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been working on his ferocious body shots ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ will bid to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the undefeated Ukrainian in a Saudi salvation job a week on Saturday. The Watford warrior jetted out to Jeddah late last month to...
Anthony Joshua must go ‘toe to toe’ with Oleksandr Usyk in rematch as Joe Joyce recalls intense sparring with Brit rival
ANTHONY JOSHUA will have to go on the "offensive" against Oleksandr Usyk if he's to have any hope of winning their high-stakes rematch. The Watford warrior will bid to become a three-time heavyweight champion in his make-or-break Saudi showdown with the undefeated Ukranian on Saturday week. A tentative AJ was...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Boxing-'Itchy feet' Fury wants to complete trilogy with Chisora
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury says he is coming back to boxing with a new trainer and wants to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora.
Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Andy Ruiz: I Want Tyson Fury After Beating Luis Ortiz
Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his upcoming fight on September 4th against South Florida favorite, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.
Conor McGregor's days as a champion are 'done,' UFC king Kamaru Usman said
The UFC champ Kamaru Usman said he'd still fight Conor McGregor anyway as it would be a massive event: "Absolutely, I'd grab that check."
Tyson Fury retires – again
By Charles Brun: In what has become a sad joke, Tyson Fury has once again announced his retirement on Friday, saying he’s decided to hang up his gloves on his 34th birthday today. As always, perhaps the real test of whether Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is retired or not...
Tyson Fury announces his retirement from boxing again after comeback talk
Tyson Fury has chosen his 34th birthday to announce his latest retirement from boxing having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport. Fury, who still holds the WBC world heavyweight title, was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua that takes place on Saturday week, but that prospect is back in doubt.
Look: Tyson Fury Announces New Decision On His Boxing Future
Earlier this year, heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury opened the door for a potential return to the sport after his long layoff if the price was right. But today - on his birthday - Fury made a more permanent decision on his boxing future. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Fury...
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas
Teofimo Lopez was on the verge of taking over the boxing game, but he lost against Kambosos. Then Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney, the unified champion at 135 pounds. Boxing fans were once excited about the Teofimo, but as he struggled against Kambosos, he now says he will take over the 140-pound division. He will be fighting Pedro Campa for his first fight in the 140-pound division. Campa looks excellent on paper with 34 wins and one loss. If Lopez can get past Campa, some exciting battles are waiting for him, including Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez. Those hoping Teofimo would stay at 135 to fight Haney, Tank, and Loma were disappointed about him moving up in weight, and many thought he had unfinished business at 135.
Chris Eubank Jr says he is 'finished with boxing' if he loses to Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr says he will be "finished" in boxing if he loses to Conor Benn in their catchweight fight on 8 October. Benn is coming up two weight classes to fight Eubank Jr and the pair argued throughout a lengthy media conference in London. Eubank Jr suggested the weight...
'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard
MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
