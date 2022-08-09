Read full article on original website
Austin ISD tries to stabilize student enrollment
As Austin’s population grows at a rapid rate, the Austin Independent School District isn't keeping pace with its student enrollment.
AISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 schools
The program, the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation.
New technology limits students’ time in extreme heat at the bus stop
"SMART tag" gives near real-time alerts to the students and parents if a bus is delayed — a common occurrence with ongoing construction and increasing traffic congestion, Wilson said.
Local marching bands prepare for a hot season as school year kicks off
As the hottest summer on record slowly approaches its end, marching bands and football teams across Central Texas are revving up for a sweltering school year. With the heat expected to continue for awhile, local school districts are making plans for students who need to practice outdoors.
Dell Children’s opens new clinic inside Austin school for students with significant disabilities
Dell Children's on Thursday afternoon celebrated the opening of a new clinic aimed at treating children with complex medical issues.
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs serves icy treat to Austin for 26 years
Consistently hot temperatures help boost business at Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in north Austin, where the workers serve up a dome of shaved ice topped with colorful flavor mixes and add soft serve in the middle.
Dripping Springs ISD cancels some bus routes due to driver shortage
Like many school districts, Dripping Springs ISD is heading back to school next Tuesday. But now, some parents have to add another item to their back-to-school list: finding a way to get their kids to school.
Photos: Airtanker unveiled at AUS
The Austin airtanker base was opened in July. The DC-10 Airtanker was unveiled on Thursday.
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
UT football player arrested on misdemeanor charge, suspended from team
Travis County Jail records show Texas Longhorns player Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday night on a misdemeanor charge.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
Man arrested in connection to murder of Leander woman
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
Why some worry living in Austin could become even more unaffordable
To give city parks a boost, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it more expensive for developers to build homes, but some worry it'll make living in the city even more unaffordable.
Austin City Council revisits idea of sanctioned encampments despite previous roadblocks
Austin City Council members are once again floating the idea of sanctioned encampments.
Gun violence trends in Austin
According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there's a common thread behind what's prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.
$7.3 million added to Williamson County road and bridge budget
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Williamson County commissioners allocated an additional $6 million to its proposed budget for roads and $1.3 million to its budget for bridges. While not yet final, commissioners anticipate the funds to improve transportation in the booming county. According to the county’s public...
‘Devastating’: Austin mom joins effort asking Biden to do more about fentanyl
With National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on the horizon, an Austin mom is joining families around the country in asking federal lawmakers to do more.
