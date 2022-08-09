ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Del Valle, TX
Del Valle, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Kxan News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Tesla
KXAN

$7.3 million added to Williamson County road and bridge budget

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Williamson County commissioners allocated an additional $6 million to its proposed budget for roads and $1.3 million to its budget for bridges. While not yet final, commissioners anticipate the funds to improve transportation in the booming county. According to the county’s public...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy