Chicago, IL

'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery

By Cate Cauguiran via
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.

"I was running for my life and I was just scared," she said.

The woman was on her way home from her friend's place, walking familiar streets, but ending up in unfamiliar territory.

"If they would have grabbed me, I would have been gone," she said.

The woman asked ABC7 to hide her identity, but not her story of survival.

"When was the moment you knew something wasn't right?" asked ABC7's Cate Cauguiran.

"When they swerved on me, how they swerved the car in front of me and stopped," the woman said.

Chicago police said the robbery happened just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday near 69th and Halsted after two people got out of a white SUV and confronted the victim.

"These guys blocked me in and they jumped out the passenger side front and back and was like, 'come here, come here,'" she said.

She said that's when her survival instinct kicked in.

"I took my purse and I tossed at them and I stepped back a couple times and I had to kick out my shoes," she said.

The move bought her time before she said one person tried to grab her.

"Once they said, 'come here, come here' I was already backed up enough I got out my shoes and I took off,'" the victim recalled. "If they would have snatched me it would have been over for me."

The woman managed to get away. Her attackers also took off, with her stolen purse.

"At the end of the day, I should be able to walk from my friend's house to my house without being attacked or fearing for my life," she said.

Police have canvassed the area for surveillance video and said so far, no one is in custody.

Comments / 85

Crystal Lusby
1d ago

Conceal and Carry if you can’t get a FOID LICENSE CARRY ANYWAY. I rather you get charged with unlawful use of a firearm then to burying you. Thank God you was quick on your feet and your now at home with your baby

Reply(5)
37
Aleta Adams
1d ago

Sorry to heard thisI remember when we fought, protest to live in this area , now we are fighting and protesting against violence against ourselves. Times have not changed for the better.

Reply
17
Libby Caffey
1d ago

so glad you made it through that ordeal..I'm scared for you..just not safe anywhere these days..you can be home an something happens out of your control..sad world we in today.. well its been sad but it's even sadder

Reply
9
 

ABC 7 Chicago

