DIY Photography

Jollylook is back with the Jollylook Pinhole – Their new DIY instant film pinhole camera kit

It always makes me smile to see a new camera from Jollylook. We’ve featured a couple of their other cameras in the past including the original Jollylook in 2017 as well as the smarter Jollylook Auto in 2020. Now, the Ukrainian company has relocated to Slovakia and is announcing their newest camera, the Jollylook Pinhole – a DIY pinhole camera kit you can build yourself that also takes Fuji Instax film.
The Independent

Amazon gives Alexa a new name

Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”.  Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
GeekyGadgets

James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack

If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
DIY Photography

The View-Remaster is a digitising scanner for old View-Master reels to watch them on modern tech

I’ve spoken about the View-Master here on DIYP before. In fact, as recently as the Kandao QooCam EGO review I posted a few weeks ago. It’s something that many of my generation and older look back on with fondness and wonder. While positively primitive by today’s standards, being able to see images in 3D was amazing to us as kids back then and it still fascinates me today.
knowtechie.com

Amazon Echo Show devices finally get a digital photo frame feature

Amazon has updated every single of its Echo Show devices so they can show you your digital pictures. Yes, we know, you probably thought this was already a feature but it wasn’t. That is, unless you bought the expensive Echo Show 15 because it was a feature on that...
inputmag.com

Xiaomi’s mind-reading headband controls smart devices with your brain

Yelling at your voice assistants is great and all, but what if you could simply think your TV into turning on? Chinese mainstay, Xiaomi, is here to potentially make that possibility a reality with its MiGu Headband that can read your brainwaves and translate them into a specific function. It’s...
Engadget

Urbanista unveils ANC earbuds with a light-powered charging case

Has revealed its latest set of earbuds, and you may never need to toss a charging brick in your bag if you travel with them. That's because the Phoenix buds have a charging case with Exeger's solar cell material. The company says this can top up the case's battery using any kind of indoor or outdoor light.
Fstoppers

We Tried Busking With a 4x5 Large Format Camera

Large format cameras have been increasing in popularity over the last few years. With startup manufacturers producing new large format cameras, the allure has grown significantly. Among large format cameras, the most popular type is the 4x5 camera. We decided to take this camera out into the city and photograph strangers.
Engadget

Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members

Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
The Phoblographer

The New Photographer’s Intro Guide to Autofocus

The autofocus on a camera can be a very intricate thing. Specifically, it’s become even more complicated and capable in the past few years. So if you just bought a brand new camera, then you’re in luck. We’re talking you through some of the most important aspects of your new camera’s autofocus. Even better, we’re going to keep this guide to autofocus brief. Let’s dive in.
DIY Photography

PSA: Pixsy had a data breach; photographers, change your passwords now

Anti-image theft platform Pixsy has suffered a data breach. Some users have received an email requiring them to change their passwords. While it may look like one of many phishing scams, it’s actually legit. We checked it as well, so if you’re a Pixsy user – you may want to go and change that password!
DIY Photography

September is Fuji month, with two X Summit and Fujikina events in New York City

Fujifilm is holding not one but two events in New York City this September. The first is the X Summit event on September 8th, where they’re expected to launch a new camera. Two days later, on September 10th, they’re hosting a free Fujikina “interactive festival” event for anybody interested in photography to come and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fuji’s X-Mount system.
DIY Photography

You’ve heard of text-to-image AI, now text-to-video is here

By now, you’ve probably heard of text-to-image prompt-based AI such as DALL-E2, Midjourney, and even Google‘s own version. These programmes pretty much do what they sound like – they take a text prompt or set of instructions, and turn them into an image. It’s usually either photo-realistic or it’s an illustration.

