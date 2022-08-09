Read full article on original website
Related
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Best wireless follow focus units for filmmakers in 2022
These wireless follow focus units let you ditch manual focus pulling for 21st century technology
DIY Photography
Jollylook is back with the Jollylook Pinhole – Their new DIY instant film pinhole camera kit
It always makes me smile to see a new camera from Jollylook. We’ve featured a couple of their other cameras in the past including the original Jollylook in 2017 as well as the smarter Jollylook Auto in 2020. Now, the Ukrainian company has relocated to Slovakia and is announcing their newest camera, the Jollylook Pinhole – a DIY pinhole camera kit you can build yourself that also takes Fuji Instax film.
Best Netflix-approved cameras in 2022
Wanted a Netflix-approved camera to shoot video? These are the top certified options, you'll be surprised what's on the list
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon gives Alexa a new name
Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
DIY Photography
The View-Remaster is a digitising scanner for old View-Master reels to watch them on modern tech
I’ve spoken about the View-Master here on DIYP before. In fact, as recently as the Kandao QooCam EGO review I posted a few weeks ago. It’s something that many of my generation and older look back on with fondness and wonder. While positively primitive by today’s standards, being able to see images in 3D was amazing to us as kids back then and it still fascinates me today.
The best GoPro cameras in 2022: from the new Hero10 Black to thrifty older models
The best GoPro is great for capturing high-res photos and videos of all your action-packed adventures or vlogging needs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Amazon Echo Show devices finally get a digital photo frame feature
Amazon has updated every single of its Echo Show devices so they can show you your digital pictures. Yes, we know, you probably thought this was already a feature but it wasn’t. That is, unless you bought the expensive Echo Show 15 because it was a feature on that...
inputmag.com
Xiaomi’s mind-reading headband controls smart devices with your brain
Yelling at your voice assistants is great and all, but what if you could simply think your TV into turning on? Chinese mainstay, Xiaomi, is here to potentially make that possibility a reality with its MiGu Headband that can read your brainwaves and translate them into a specific function. It’s...
Engadget
Urbanista unveils ANC earbuds with a light-powered charging case
Has revealed its latest set of earbuds, and you may never need to toss a charging brick in your bag if you travel with them. That's because the Phoenix buds have a charging case with Exeger's solar cell material. The company says this can top up the case's battery using any kind of indoor or outdoor light.
The best cameras for photography in 2022: we guide you through the choices
What is the best camera to get? That depends on what and how you want to shoot. Here are 10 great cameras for all kinds of users
Fstoppers
We Tried Busking With a 4x5 Large Format Camera
Large format cameras have been increasing in popularity over the last few years. With startup manufacturers producing new large format cameras, the allure has grown significantly. Among large format cameras, the most popular type is the 4x5 camera. We decided to take this camera out into the city and photograph strangers.
Engadget
Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members
Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
The New Photographer’s Intro Guide to Autofocus
The autofocus on a camera can be a very intricate thing. Specifically, it’s become even more complicated and capable in the past few years. So if you just bought a brand new camera, then you’re in luck. We’re talking you through some of the most important aspects of your new camera’s autofocus. Even better, we’re going to keep this guide to autofocus brief. Let’s dive in.
DIY Photography
PSA: Pixsy had a data breach; photographers, change your passwords now
Anti-image theft platform Pixsy has suffered a data breach. Some users have received an email requiring them to change their passwords. While it may look like one of many phishing scams, it’s actually legit. We checked it as well, so if you’re a Pixsy user – you may want to go and change that password!
The best travel camera in 2022: compact and portable cameras to take anywhere
The best travel camera will be small, lightweight, easy-to-use and offer a range of handy features
How to make Alexa your preferred hands-free voice assistant on your Android phone
Even though Google Assistant is enabled by default on most Android smartphones, the Alexa app can be installed. But sometimes, the voice assistant won't respond to your requests. Let's fix that.
DIY Photography
September is Fuji month, with two X Summit and Fujikina events in New York City
Fujifilm is holding not one but two events in New York City this September. The first is the X Summit event on September 8th, where they’re expected to launch a new camera. Two days later, on September 10th, they’re hosting a free Fujikina “interactive festival” event for anybody interested in photography to come and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fuji’s X-Mount system.
DIY Photography
You’ve heard of text-to-image AI, now text-to-video is here
By now, you’ve probably heard of text-to-image prompt-based AI such as DALL-E2, Midjourney, and even Google‘s own version. These programmes pretty much do what they sound like – they take a text prompt or set of instructions, and turn them into an image. It’s usually either photo-realistic or it’s an illustration.
Comments / 0