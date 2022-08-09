Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Wenatchee School District Looking At Staffing Reductions
The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is posturing to reduce its staffing in the years ahead. District communications director, Diana Haglund, says continuing downturns in student enrollment are a major factor in the decision. “Our decreasing enrollment trends have indicated a need to decrease our staffing. It’s expected that some of...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County moving to Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday, August 12
WENATCHEE - On Friday, Chelan County will move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, and with that will come additional activity and travel restrictions. Additional educational signage will be placed at a variety of county roads, alerting people to activity and travel fire restrictions. The signage, or barricades, do not prevent people from using the roadway.
kpq.com
12 Home Residential Project Approved for Chelan Falls
A plan for 12 single-family homes along the Columbia River in Chelan Falls is moving forward after receiving approval from the Chelan County Hearing Examiner. A developer from Seattle, Bob Moorman, submitted the proposal under the name Chelan Falls Properties to build the development called "Crescent Shore." The property does...
ifiberone.com
Like any dam, it could fail. That’s why Grant PUD is hiring a firm to ensure that Wanapum Dam doesn’t
EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
kpq.com
Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions
Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme. Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones. Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:. Barricades on county road...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
kpq.com
Water Rescue Near Glacier Peak
A group of paddlers were rescued after a gust of wind separated the group around Glacier Peak on August 10. Around 4:30 p.m., four inner-tubers and two paddlers were floating near Glacier View campground. Chelan County Sergeant Rob Huddleston says a neighbor got on their fishing boat to rescue the...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake Chelan EMS Reports
00:12 Fraud/ Forgery, 455 Wapato Lake Rd., 12 Tribes Casino, Manson. 00:16 Extra Patrol, 53 S. Lakeshore Rd., Pat n’ Mike’s, Chelan. 03:21 Unknown-injury Accident, Riviera Dr., and SR 150, Chelan. 03:33 Noise Complaint, 108 N. Apple Blossom Dr., Walmart, Chelan. 11:28 Trespassing, 7 Antoine Creek Rd., Chelan.
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth-based lumber and hardware store to open in Ephrata
EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000. Ephrata's newest...
nypressnews.com
I-90, Snoqualmie Pass construction returns with lane-widening and expected traffic delays
We warned you this was coming earlier this year. The I-90 construction between North Bend and Ellensburg is back. Lane closures and long delays are in your future. The orange cones are going up in several spots along that 80-mile stretch of I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation is working on multiple improvement projects along the corridor at the same time.
ncwlife.com
Wildfire east of Waterville has burned 3,600 acres
A Tuesday afternoon wildfire about 15 miles east of Waterville had burned at least 3,600 acres by this morning according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. State Fire Mobilization was authorized for the fire at 10 p.m. Tuesday, bringing in a variety of firefighting resources. The Mohr Canyon Fire...
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Level 2 evacuation issued for Rimrock Meadows due to Mohr Fire
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area. The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows. WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to...
ncwlife.com
Two fires near Lake Wenatchee reportedly started by lightning strikes
Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area apparently ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The first fire was reported at 5:53 a.m. on Irving Peak and shortly after the fire had grown to more than an acre in size. At 6:17 a...
ncwlife.com
Suicide awareness campaigners bring memorial bus through Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A personal tragedy sent Cory Richez on a journey that’s now crossed 32 states since it began in spring of 2021. Cory and his wife Kelly travel in the Suicide Awareness Bus, a rolling memorial to those who’ve lost their lives to that epidemic. On Tuesday, the bus rolled into Wenatchee for a one-night stay, inviting locals to visit the vehicle and share their own stories of loss.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
q13fox.com
Wildfire burns 1,200 acres near Palisades
A new wildfire is burning in Central Washington. It's charred close to 1,200 acres near Waterville. People living there have been ordered to evacuate.
