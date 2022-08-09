Read full article on original website
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County moving to Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday, August 12
WENATCHEE - On Friday, Chelan County will move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, and with that will come additional activity and travel restrictions. Additional educational signage will be placed at a variety of county roads, alerting people to activity and travel fire restrictions. The signage, or barricades, do not prevent people from using the roadway.
KIMA TV
Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow
YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
ncwlife.com
Two fires near Lake Wenatchee reportedly started by lightning strikes
Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area apparently ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The first fire was reported at 5:53 a.m. on Irving Peak and shortly after the fire had grown to more than an acre in size. At 6:17 a...
kpq.com
Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions
Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme. Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones. Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:. Barricades on county road...
kpq.com
12 Home Residential Project Approved for Chelan Falls
A plan for 12 single-family homes along the Columbia River in Chelan Falls is moving forward after receiving approval from the Chelan County Hearing Examiner. A developer from Seattle, Bob Moorman, submitted the proposal under the name Chelan Falls Properties to build the development called "Crescent Shore." The property does...
ncwlife.com
Douglas County wildfire grows to 6,500 acres and is 28 percent contained
Fire crews were expecting to make good progress today on the Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County after successfully building a perimeter around the fire Wednesday. The fire, which started Monday afternoon about eight miles southeast of Waterville, has grown to almost 6,500 acres and was 28 percent contained by this morning.
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
nypressnews.com
I-90, Snoqualmie Pass construction returns with lane-widening and expected traffic delays
We warned you this was coming earlier this year. The I-90 construction between North Bend and Ellensburg is back. Lane closures and long delays are in your future. The orange cones are going up in several spots along that 80-mile stretch of I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation is working on multiple improvement projects along the corridor at the same time.
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth-based lumber and hardware store to open in Ephrata
EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000. Ephrata's newest...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
kpq.com
Online Applications for Conceal Carry Licenses Now Available
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced that they now have their Conceal Pistol License Application available online starting August 10, 2022. A transaction fee will be charged to those applying online, however no additional fees will be placed on Chelan County residents as they transition to this new service. Those...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School District Looking At Staffing Reductions
The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is posturing to reduce its staffing in the years ahead. District communications director, Diana Haglund, says continuing downturns in student enrollment are a major factor in the decision. “Our decreasing enrollment trends have indicated a need to decrease our staffing. It’s expected that some of...
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
mlwa7news.com
Individual involved in Monday’s bike vs vehicle collision in Moses Lake passes away due to injuries
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office have provided an update regarding Monday’s Dirt Bike vs SUV collision. Don Palmen who was the driver of the Husqvarna dirt bike has passed as a result of injuries sustained in yesterday's collision. Don was first flown to Central Washington Hospital and later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Don is currently in the custody of the King County Coroner's Office.
kpq.com
Grant Co Deputies Warn About Imposter Scam
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about what it calls "The Imposter Scam." Deputies say people are receiving calls from imposters who claim to be from the sheriff's office. The imposer asks the person to pau a fine on the phone, and then pressures the person for...
ncwlife.com
Cashmere councilmember pleads guilty to harassment of former spouse
EAST WENATCHEE — A Cashmere city councilmember pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of harassment against his former wife, avoiding a more serious count of felony stalking. Chiropractor Derrick W. Pratt, 51, has been on the Cashmere City Council since 2016. Three years ago he was arrested by East Wenatchee police for allegedly placing a GPS tracking device on his then-wife’s vehicle, and following her to another person’s house while armed with a handgun.
Comments / 0