CMS leaders discuss preparations for first day of school

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh and his executive staff detailed preparations for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.

Enrollment is projected at slightly under 140,000 students.

The district is broken up into nine learning communities, which is up six from last year.

Five new school buildings will be online in different parts of the district.

There are currently 377 teacher vacancies.

District leaders said they will ensure that there is adequate coverage when students return on the first day.

“In an effort to exhaust every opportunity to address the teacher shortage, teachers may convert vacant positions for planning period coverage,” Hattabaugh said. “This will allow principals to recruit currently employed teachers to teach during their planning time and receive payment at their state rate for planning after school.”

CMS prefers that parents enroll their children in school no later than Aug. 15.

Immunizations are due by Sept. 29.

(Watch the video below: CMS continuing to fill vacant positions as school year nears)

©2022 Cox Media Group