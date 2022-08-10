ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS leaders discuss preparations for first day of school

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfpm4_0hBBS7HS00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh and his executive staff detailed preparations for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.

Enrollment is projected at slightly under 140,000 students.

The district is broken up into nine learning communities, which is up six from last year.

Five new school buildings will be online in different parts of the district.

There are currently 377 teacher vacancies.

District leaders said they will ensure that there is adequate coverage when students return on the first day.

“In an effort to exhaust every opportunity to address the teacher shortage, teachers may convert vacant positions for planning period coverage,” Hattabaugh said. “This will allow principals to recruit currently employed teachers to teach during their planning time and receive payment at their state rate for planning after school.”

CMS prefers that parents enroll their children in school no later than Aug. 15.

Immunizations are due by Sept. 29.

(Watch the video below: CMS continuing to fill vacant positions as school year nears)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Congresswoman Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE — Congresswoman Alma Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, she confirmed in a post on Twitter. Adams represents Charlotte and Mecklenburg County as a United States House of Representatives member. She is in her fourth full term as a member of Congress. Adams released the following statement...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
whqr.org

Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early

Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#First Day Of School#Cox Media Group
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots August 9th

The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy