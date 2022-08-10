ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Race for vacant U.S. House seat for Minnesota had not been decided

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The election to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat for Minnesota left vacant by the death of Republican lawmaker Jim Hagedorn has yet to be called, according Edison Research.

Edison Research earlier said that Brad Finstad had defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger to keep Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in Republican hands.

(This story carries an official correction after Edison Research corrects call that Finstad won election, says race has not been decided)

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Ross Colvin and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

