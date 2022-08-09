Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
opb.org
Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won
This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
thelundreport.org
State Funding Will Target Lingering Trauma Of Oregon Cannabis Farm Workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, but could start climbing again next month
Oregon reported the fourth consecutive week of declining new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with a daily average dropping below 1,000 identified cases for the first time in about three months. Identified cases fell about 17% this week compare to the previous week, almost the same percentage drop as Oregon reported in...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
opb.org
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats
Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional...
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
thelundreport.org
Surgical Technologist / Scrub Tech
Organization/Company Name: Shriners Children's Portland. Schedule: No overnight call, no working weekends, no working holidays!. Full-Time position works 4 (four) 10-hour shifts which can vary. Monday-Friday. Call shifts are utilized for the purpose of finishing late-running cases only. There is no overnight or weekend call-back requirements. Emphasis at Shriners is...
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
goeasternoregon.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Portland, Oregon
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During the 2021-22 school year, districts employed 438 emergency licensed teachers, up from 181 the year prior and a low of 134 five years ago, according to data from the Teacher Standards […] The post Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KATU.com
Oregon lawmakers, insurance commissioner respond to wildfire map concerns
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's insurance commissioner and some lawmakers say a new wildfire risk map that has prompted some backlash from residents will not cause insurance rates to increase. They claim insurance companies have their own tools to determine wildfire risk and would not be using the one that...
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Salem For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Salem for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Salem. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Comments / 1