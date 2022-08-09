Read full article on original website
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
opb.org
Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won
This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
Readers respond: Choose Kotek to protect Oregon’s abortion laws
Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.
thelundreport.org
Health Care Professionals Call For Federal Help Addressing Oregon’s Youth Mental Health Crisis
Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable discussion on Thursday, medical providers and representatives from a tribal health agency and Portland Public Schools expressed frustration that public and private health insurance plans have left many youth untreated. They called for an expansion of the...
klcc.org
Amid crisis, head of Oregon’s public defense agency dodges calls for his dismissal
The head of the Oregon state agency that runs public defense has alienated a host of high-ranking government officials, bullied staff and made the hard task of reforming a deeply troubled system even harder, according to his detractors. But Steve Singer, the executive director at the Office of Public Defense...
Republican Governors Association gives $1 million to Christine Drazan, Republican nominee for Oregon governor
The Republican Governors Association made a $1 million donation to the campaign of Christine Drazan, Republican nominee for Oregon governor, on Friday. That brought the national governors’ group’s donations to Drazan to $1.57 million, $1.5 million of it in cash and the rest in polling and other in-kind gifts.
opb.org
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats
Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
Commutations granted to 1,000 felons by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown were lawful, appeals court says
The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld commutations issued by Gov. Kate Brown to 1,026 convicted felons in 2020 and 2021 — marking a major victory for criminal justice reformers. The state’s second highest court batted down a legal challenge from two district attorneys and the families of...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
Best places to live in Oregon, according to Niche
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Oregon from Niche.
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
thelundreport.org
State Funding Will Target Lingering Trauma Of Oregon Cannabis Farm Workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Opponents line up against Oregon gun control proposal on November ballot
PENDLETON — A measure requiring a permit, reporting of application data and safety training to buy a firearm in Oregon is set to appear on the November ballot. And gun rights proponents are taking stances against it.
