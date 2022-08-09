ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Choose Kotek to protect Oregon’s abortion laws

Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Eagle Creek, OR
City
Beavercreek, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
opb.org

Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats

Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
opb.org

Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change

Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process

On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Oregonians#Republicans
NBC News

Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
OAKRIDGE, OR
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month

photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
thelundreport.org

State Funding Will Target Lingering Trauma Of Oregon Cannabis Farm Workers

Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
OREGON STATE
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy