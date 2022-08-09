Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Biogen to remove $1B in costs after Alzheimer's drug flops
Cambridge, Mass.-based biotechnology company Biogen is cutting office space and planning layoffs after its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm proved unpopular with providers and insurers, the Boston Globe reported Aug. 9. Since its onset, Aduhelm's path has been rocky. The FDA approved it in summer 2021, which led to intense debate over...
Benzinga
Meet The Company Developing Advanved Blood Tests To Detect Cancer And Other Diseases
Gerald Commisiong, CEO of Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on August 5th, 2022. Todos Medical is a leading in vitro diagnostics company developing of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Watch the full interview here. Featured...
Pfizer Shares Ascend Following Positive Data From Late-Stage Pneumococcal Vaccine Trial For Infants
Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). 20vPnC is evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for the prevention of IPD caused by the 20 Streptococcus...
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal
Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its work in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics, which was founded in 2011, makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Pfizer has been flush with cash since its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and its treatment, Paxlovid, have hit the market, starting with the vaccine in late 2020. The drugmaker has now announced deals valued at a total of nearly $19 billion, counting debt, since late last year. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
Pfizer has agreed to buy rare blood disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion in cash. The deal will add three novel drugs to Pfizer’s pipeline, securing its long-term growth trajectory. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is boosting its hematology drug pipeline with the acquisition of...
FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's (MRK.N) diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.
MedicalXpress
Scientists create long-acting injectable drug delivery system for tuberculosis
In 2020, more than 1.5 million people around the world died of tuberculosis, marking the first time in more than a decade that annual TB deaths had increased and demonstrating the global need for better access to treatments. To address that problem, scientists at the UNC School of Medicine, the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, and the International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science developed a long-acting injectable formulation of the anti-TB drug rifabutin.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health reportedly pursued One Medical before Amazon
Before Amazon entered an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in July, CVS Health approached the primary care company with interest to align, Bloomberg reported Aug. 10. A recent One Medical SEC proxy statement states that "Party A" approached the company in mid-October 2021 seeking a partnership or...
beckershospitalreview.com
Radical changes in revenue management: the shift to end-to-end RCM has begun
Uncompensated care, payer denials, and underpayments are costing health systems billions of dollars in revenue leakage each year. To address these revenue problems, many health systems have turned to bolt-on revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions — often from multiple vendors — to try to improve their revenue management. But these multiple add-on technologies often exacerbate a health system's financial challenges by contributing to recurring denials, underpayments and high vendor management costs.
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health inks deal with Gozio, Well Health to bolster digital health patient experiences
Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is partnering with digital health companies Gozio Health and Well Health to release new features for its mobile application. UNC Health launched its consumer-facing mobile app with Gozio almost two years ago to deliver wayfinding and bring other digital elements under a single patient-facing interface. Now the health system is working to build on that technology, according to an Aug. 9 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens offers $75K bonus for some pharmacists
Retail pharmacy company Walgreens is offering bonuses up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid a workforce shortage, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 11. Job postings in every state include a bonus, the Journal found, with most bonuses being between $30,000 and $50,000. The job postings also specify a minimum tenure to be eligible for the bonus, usually about a year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation
The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cardinal Health selects chief financial officer as new CEO
Cardinal Health's board of directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1. The company's current CEO, Mike Kaufmann, is stepping down. Mr. Hollar has served as Cardinal Health's chief financial officer since May 2020. Before joining Cardinal, Mr. Hollar served as the CFO and executive vice president for Tenneco, a global automotive products manufacturer.
beckershospitalreview.com
Merck's diabetes drugs could contain carcinogen, FDA warns
The FDA said Aug. 9 tests of samples of a Merck diabetes drug detected substances that can cause cancer, and to avoid shortages, the department said it would allow increased levels of the carcinogen by nearly 150 percent. Production for Januvia, Janumet and Steglujan, Merck's brand-name drugs for the generic...
beckershospitalreview.com
MD Anderson, Empyrean partner on radiation oncology treatments
Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Empyrean Medical Systems, a technology company, entered an exclusive license and joint development agreement Aug. 10. Under the agreement, Empyrean has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MD Anderson researchers' new approach for delivering radiation therapy, according to an Aug....
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA clears strategy to stretch supplies of monkeypox vaccine: 4 outbreak updates
The FDA on Aug. 9 issued an emergency use authorization for a strategy that will expand the nation's supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine and allow high-risk children under the age of 18 to receive it. The move comes as confirmed U.S. cases near 9,000. The newly authorized dose-sparing strategy...
The Most Expensive Drug From Novartis Associated With Two Deaths: Report
Two children with spinal muscular atrophy have died after receiving Novartis AG's NVS Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy, spotlighting its risks and questioning the safety of genetic medicines like it. The deaths, which resulted from acute liver failure, occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan. According to GoodRx Holdings Inc's GDRX report,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai awarded 3-year grant to explore new lung tumor therapies
New York City-based Mount Sinai has been awarded a three-year, $500,000 grant from Stand Up To Cancer to explore therapeutic approaches to lung tumors with KRAS gene mutations. KRAS mutations are one of the most common mutations in lung cancer and occur in about 30 percent of non-small cell lung...
beckershospitalreview.com
16% of hospitals complying with price transparency rule
A new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org finds that most U.S. hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers nearly 20 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect, according to an Aug. 9 press release from the organization. The transparency law went into effect in January 2021 to establish...
