Read full article on original website
Related
2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022
Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 1.50%),...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
CoinTelegraph
S&P Global downgrades Coinbase credit rating for weak Q2 earnings, competitive pressures
Major American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase saw its long-term issuer credit rating downgraded from BB+ to BB status by rating agency S&P Global following its latest earnings report this year. The agency confirmed the downgrade in a note on Aug. 11, pointing toward Coinbase’s weaker performance in the second quarter of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Stock Market Bulls Eye Technical Signal for Further Gains
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coinbase Stock Slides Afrer Wider Q2 Loss Amid Plunging Crypto Trading Volumes
Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss Tuesday as crypto transaction volumes slumped amid the ongoing slide in bitcoin and other digital tokens. Coinbase said revenues for the three months ending in June fell 31% from last year to $803 million, well...
Hut 8 Mining Shares Pop Premarket As It Registers 31% Revenue Growth In Q2
Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 30.7% year-on-year to C$43.8 million. EPS loss was C$(0.49). Hut 8 currently has an installed hash rate of 2.78 EH/s, up 9% from March 31. As of March 31, Hut 8 had a total Bitcoin balance of 7,406, up...
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
kitco.com
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
The Rally Continues: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Trading Higher Following Great Day For Markets On Wednesday
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were trading higher Thursday morning by about .5% following a great day for stocks on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning before the open, all eyes were on the CPI print for July. The number came in lower than expected, convincing some traders the Fed will be able to turn more dovish sooner than initially thought.
Data Storage: Q2 Earnings Insights
Data Storage DTST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Data Storage missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $1.30 million from the same...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
ESS Tech GWH shares rose 15.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. LegalZoom.com LZ stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion....
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold
Roku reported a net loss in the second quarter, and the company's revenue growth is slowing. Roku's long-term prospects remain intact despite short-term economic challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Gartner EVP Sold $359K In Company Stock
Alwyn Dawkins, EVP at Gartner IT, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner. The total transaction amounted to $359,100. Gartner...
CoinTelegraph
BTC mining stocks double in a month as production ramps
Crypto mining companies have seen their stock prices increase as much as 120% over the last month, amid rebounding crypto asset prices, higher mining profitability and sharp increases in Bitcoin (BTC) production. Crypto mining companies Marathon Digital Holdings at 124.12%, Core Scientific at 110.39%, Hut 8 at 98.95% and Riot...
Comments / 0