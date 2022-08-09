ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Entrepreneur

2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 1.50%),...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Stock Market Bulls Eye Technical Signal for Further Gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k

Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
MARKETS
u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
kitco.com

BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Data Storage: Q2 Earnings Insights

Data Storage DTST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Data Storage missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $1.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

ESS Tech GWH shares rose 15.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. LegalZoom.com LZ stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

Roku reported a net loss in the second quarter, and the company's revenue growth is slowing. Roku's long-term prospects remain intact despite short-term economic challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gartner EVP Sold $359K In Company Stock

Alwyn Dawkins, EVP at Gartner IT, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner. The total transaction amounted to $359,100. Gartner...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

BTC mining stocks double in a month as production ramps

Crypto mining companies have seen their stock prices increase as much as 120% over the last month, amid rebounding crypto asset prices, higher mining profitability and sharp increases in Bitcoin (BTC) production. Crypto mining companies Marathon Digital Holdings at 124.12%, Core Scientific at 110.39%, Hut 8 at 98.95% and Riot...
STOCKS

