Effective: 2022-08-12 12:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1204 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Horn, or 19 miles southeast of Gila Bend, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Estrella, Freeman and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 128 and 160. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 15 and 24. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO