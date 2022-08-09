Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
KMZU
Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days
JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have stretched to more than 100 days.
KMZU
Drought and the impact on agriculture
CARROLLTON, Mo. - With many southern and south-central Missouri counties under drought alerts, farmers and ranchers throughout the state are struggling to break even this harvest season. KMZU recently sat down with Garrett Hawkins, President of Missouri Farm Bureau, to speak about the impact this year’s lack of rain has on the agricultural community.
KMZU
Drive to Feed Kids and Missouri FFA to pack 150,000 meals for families in need
SEDALIA, MO - As a part of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation's Drive to Feed Kids, over 900 FFA members and agricultural leaders will join together at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, August 16, for the Missouri FFA Day of Service. Together volunteers will pack over 150,000 meals, to feed Missouri children and families in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
DNR awards $2.6 million to Harry S Truman Public Water Supply for storage system upgrades
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $2.6 million in financial assistance to Harry S Truman Public Water Supply District No. 2 for upgrades to the district’s drinking water storage system. The project replaces the existing standpipe with a new 600,000-gallon elevated storage tank...
Comments / 0