Becca C

7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara

Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara Becomes Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2022 — The charming beach chic Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company. This elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara underwent significant investment to refresh the guest experience, creating a perfect escape for work and play.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast

Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
montecitojournal.net

The Power of Privacy: Private Clubs Add to Santa Barbara’s Residential Appeal

Among the unexpected silver linings of the pandemic? The fact that the appeal of living in Santa Barbara’s South Coast has surged, and surged in a big way. An enclave like Montecito is not all that far from the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, where a pandemic-inspired exodus continues. But, as so many residents and visitors know, it is a world away.
tornadopix.com

11 stops on a royal road trip around Montecito and Santa Barbara

While the village of Montecito gained notoriety when Oprah and Elaine moved to the area years ago, curiosity about this affluent enclave has risen since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it their home a few years ago. The royal couple is said to have chosen Montecito because of its small-town feel and proximity to Los Angeles, which is about 90 miles south. It doesn’t hurt that most of the hillside mansions of the Santa Ynez Mountains include stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fiesta 2022 Photos and Videos

If you can stand more photos and videos from Fiesta, I am offering some of my own. Starting with La Boheme performing in De La Guerra Plaza on opening night:. For the parade, our friend Pali suggested getting to the parade staging area near the Carriage Museum about an hour before the parade to catch the performers up close in person. He was correct! Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong were very kind to pose with us before their big performance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ed St. George’s Montecito Street Hotel Makes Its Way Through City Review

The Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave a predominantly positive appraisal of a three-room hotel annex at 311 West Montecito Street, part of developer Ed St. George’s latest attempt at changing the face of the beachside neighborhood tucked between Castillo Street and the train station by providing several interconnected hotels and annexes along Montecito Street. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving the project along for further review despite some questions over the design.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing

Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Axe-Citing Times for State Street

State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | Aug. 11-18, 2022

PICTURED: CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM AUGUST SPEAKER SERIES: CHARLES VINICK | Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m. Charles Vinick, executive director of The Whale Sanctuary Project, will speak about the project and its work to establish a coastal sanctuary where cetaceans (whales and dolphins) can live in an environment that maximizes well-being and autonomy and is as close as possible to their natural habitat. A member of the Whale Sanctuary Project Board of Directors since 2016, Vinick worked closely with Jean-Michel and Jacques Cousteau (during his lifetime), helping the ocean explorers establish, grow and sustain multiple initiatives. The award-winning short film Whales Without Walls, which was co-directed by Vinick, will also be shown. $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for ages 6-17 and free for active military and CIMM members. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.
CAMARILLO, CA
The Malibu Times

Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California

Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Acclaimed movie star to be honored as part of South Coast fundraiser

An internationally acclaimed actress who’s one of the world’s top action movie stars is going to be honored on the South Coast. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is presenting its Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film to Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh stared in a series of action films in the 1990’s, but moved on to appear in a string of global blockbusters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

