ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Musk sells Tesla stock worth $6.9 billion as possibility of forced Twitter deal rises

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.

"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," he said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

Shares of the microblogging site rose 3.5% to $44.35 in early trading, but were still significantly below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share. Tesla shares were up nearly 4% at $882.

Musk in early July tore up his April 25 agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter has sued Musk to force him to complete the transaction, dismissing his claim that he was misled about the number of spam accounts on the social media platform as buyer's remorse in the wake of a plunge in technology stocks. The two sides head to trial on Oct. 17.

Following the announcement of the share sale on Tuesday, Musk took to Twitter and said "yes" when asked if he was done selling Tesla stock, adding he would buy it again if the Twitter deal does not close.

"The removal of the 'firesale' risk, the fact Musk has already raised cash in case of a Twitter decision going against him and the comment that he'll buy back stock if Twitter deal gets dropped all builds into a positive bias for Tesla," said Mark Taylor, a sales trader at Mirabaud Securities.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, whileTwitter declined to comment.

The stock sale comes shortly after Musk said at the company's annual general meeting that Tesla was a "buying opportunity".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe5C6_0hBAr2gx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8yUo_0hBAr2gx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6Vgj_0hBAr2gx00

"Elon's sale of (Tesla shares) over the past three days significantly increases odds the (Twitter) deal gets done, albeit at a slightly lower price $50-$51/share," Gary Black, managing partner of Future Fund LLC, said in a tweet.

Musk, the world's richest person, sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares in April and had said at the time there were no further sales planned.

But since then, legal experts have suggested that if Musk is forced to complete the acquisition or settle the dispute with a stiff penalty, he was likely to sell more Tesla shares.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the likelihood of Twitter getting a settlement of $5 billion to $10 billion from Musk was starting to be factored into the social media company's stock.

Musk sold about 7.92 million shares between Aug.5 and Aug.9, and now owns just under 15% of the automaker, according to Reuters calculations. The latest sales bring total Tesla stock sales by Musk to about $32 billion in less than one year.

Musk also teased on Tuesday that he could start his own social media platform. When asked by a Twitter user if he had thought about creating his own platform if the deal did not close, he replied: "X.com"

He also tweeted that Tesla would begin shipping the longer-range and higher-cost version of its battery-powered Semi commercial truck this year.

The 500-mile range truck is expected to cost $180,000, although it would qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a U.S. subsidy program that was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Tesla announced plans for the Semi in 2017 but its launch and volume deliveries to companies including PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O)have been delayed by issues around the availability of the new 4680 battery cells.(https://bit.ly/3p9U2i8)

Tesla shares have risen nearly 15% since the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings on July 20.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Akriti Sharma, Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia and Shivam Patel; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Sweta Singh and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Lisa Holman
3d ago

Musk backed out of the deal because the owners lied about the worth of the company and the amount of paltform users. They refused full disclosure

Reply
7
Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Technology Stocks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Shakes Up U.S.-Russia Talks Over Brittney Griner

Elon Musk is a global CEO, weighing in on matters he considers urgent, acting as a kind of conscience for governments, and demanding that everyone pay attention. For example, the richest man in the world has not ceased to remind Western countries of the importance of Russia's war in Ukraine. Tesla's (TSLA) chief executive has taken up Ukraine's cause to ensure that this conflict is not forgotten. The stakes are high, he says.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy