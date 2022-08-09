The tech industry’s regression in the stock market has raised concerns about their long-term value. The problem isn’t the tech industry, but the unstable environment surrounding it. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation and restabilize the economy. The best course of action is to buy with caution, not how much you can squeeze out of stock in the short term. The market volatility shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and 2023.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO