2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Technology stocks will be the driver of the next stock market bull run.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Carlisle Companies Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carlisle Companies CSL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 per share. On Wednesday, Carlisle Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
Gene Munster's Q2 Earnings Review With Benzinga Is Friday: What Are His Favorite Tech Stocks For 2023?
Many investors entered the second quarter either deep in the red in their portfolios and or sitting on cash to deploy in the tech wreck. With the indexes reaching 52-week lows and several issues in the tech sector revisiting pandemic lows or beyond — and rising interest rates as the result of rampant inflation — much of Wall Street was prepared for lower prices.
Elon Musk Reveals He Sold Tesla Shares Last Week To Prepare For An 'Unlikely' Event
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said he sold shares of the automaker to avoid an emergency sale in the “hopefully unlikely” event Twitter Inc TWTR forces his buyout deal to close. What Happened: Musk confirmed that he was done selling in response to a question on Twitter.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The stock market took a beating in the first half of 2022, setting some great stocks up for a fantastic rebound. Netflix shares have been slashed for all the wrong reasons. Many investors are missing the long-term opportunity in front of Fiverr. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Is It Worth It to Invest In Tech Right Now?
The tech industry’s regression in the stock market has raised concerns about their long-term value. The problem isn’t the tech industry, but the unstable environment surrounding it. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation and restabilize the economy. The best course of action is to buy with caution, not how much you can squeeze out of stock in the short term. The market volatility shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and 2023.
Peering Into Capital One Financial's Recent Short Interest
Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) short percent of float has fallen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Friday's Market Minute: /ES Shows Strong Upward Momentum Near Potential Resistance
Equity indices have been on the move up this week, with the S&P 500 futures contract gaining about 1.9% as of yesterday’s close. Much of the gains came from Wednesday morning’s premarket surge after softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came through, and the move brought price above the previous highs from June. The /ES is now up more than 16% since bottoming out into yearly lows on June 17, and also notched a strong close above 252-day Exponential Moving Average.
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Here's What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 1.68% to $167.70 during Wednesday morning amid overall market strength following a better-than-expected July CPI report. Today's report has helped cool inflation concerns and lifted economic sentiment, which could benefit consumer spending. What Happened?. The headline CPI rose 8.5% in July, down...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst
Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
