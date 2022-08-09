ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Carlisle Companies Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carlisle Companies CSL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 per share. On Wednesday, Carlisle Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gene Munster's Q2 Earnings Review With Benzinga Is Friday: What Are His Favorite Tech Stocks For 2023?

Many investors entered the second quarter either deep in the red in their portfolios and or sitting on cash to deploy in the tech wreck. With the indexes reaching 52-week lows and several issues in the tech sector revisiting pandemic lows or beyond — and rising interest rates as the result of rampant inflation — much of Wall Street was prepared for lower prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market took a beating in the first half of 2022, setting some great stocks up for a fantastic rebound. Netflix shares have been slashed for all the wrong reasons. Many investors are missing the long-term opportunity in front of Fiverr. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Is It Worth It to Invest In Tech Right Now?

The tech industry’s regression in the stock market has raised concerns about their long-term value. The problem isn’t the tech industry, but the unstable environment surrounding it. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation and restabilize the economy. The best course of action is to buy with caution, not how much you can squeeze out of stock in the short term. The market volatility shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and 2023.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Capital One Financial's Recent Short Interest

Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) short percent of float has fallen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: /ES Shows Strong Upward Momentum Near Potential Resistance

Equity indices have been on the move up this week, with the S&P 500 futures contract gaining about 1.9% as of yesterday’s close. Much of the gains came from Wednesday morning’s premarket surge after softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came through, and the move brought price above the previous highs from June. The /ES is now up more than 16% since bottoming out into yearly lows on June 17, and also notched a strong close above 252-day Exponential Moving Average.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 1.68% to $167.70 during Wednesday morning amid overall market strength following a better-than-expected July CPI report. Today's report has helped cool inflation concerns and lifted economic sentiment, which could benefit consumer spending. What Happened?. The headline CPI rose 8.5% in July, down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst

Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

