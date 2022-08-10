ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Celebs Who Were Famous In The '80s But Are Mostly Forgotten About Today

By Myan Mercado
 1 day ago

The '80s might be long gone, but cinema is forever. These actors might not be the big stars they once were, but they certainly left their mark in film history.

Universal Pictures

1. Phoebe Cates

Though Cates no longer partakes in acting or the Hollywood lifestyle, her work in Gremlins and Fast Times at Ridgemont High — particularly that very iconic pool scene — will live on in Hollywood history.

Lynn Goldsmith / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

2. C. Thomas Howell

Howell commanded the big screen in the '80s with unforgettable roles in films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial , The Hitcher , The Outsiders , and Red Dawn .

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

3. Jami Gertz

Unless you're an NBA fan, you probably forgot all about Jami Gertz. Now a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team, she was once everyone's celeb crush thanks to films like Crossroads , Sixteen Candles , and The Lost Boys . Had she not turned down the role of Monica in Friends , that popularity would've likely carried over into current pop culture.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

4. Rick Moranis

Ghostbusters , Spaceballs , Little Shop of Horrors , Honey, I Shrunk the Kids , Parenthood ... Rick Moranis had an undeniably iconic run in the '80s. After losing his wife in the '90s, his focus understandably shifted to fatherhood. He stopped appearing on our screens, but we'll always appreciate the gems he provided in his early years.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

5. Kelly McGillis

McGillis was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in 1985's Witness , starred as Charlie in Top Gun the following year, then played Kathryn in 1988's The Accused (which earned costar Jodie Foster her first Oscar win). It's a cinematic run worth celebrating, even if McGillis isn't a household name anymore.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

6. Jeff Cohen

Though he eventually ditched acting to become an attorney, Jeff Cohen left his mark in film history as Chunk in The Goonies . The Truffle Shuffle will always live on in our hearts.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

7. Amanda Wyss

Having A Nightmare on Elm Street , Fast Times at Ridgemont High , and Better Off Dead on your resume is definitely a flex. Wyss was a busy movie star during the '80s, but has mostly worked on TV shows since the '90s.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

8. Anthony Michael Hall

National Lampoon's Vacation , Sixteen Candles , The Breakfast Club , Weird Science , Johnny Be Good ... Anthony Michael Hall had a phenomenal run in the '80s as one of the "Brat Pack" members.

Fotos International / Getty Images

9. Debra Winger

Though Winger's breakout role was on the Wonder Woman TV series in the '70s, it was the '80s that made her a film star. She received Academy Award nominations for her roles in Terms of Endearment and An Officer and a Gentleman .

Archive Photos / Getty Images

10. Mia Sara

As if starring in Ferris Bueller's Day Off wasn't iconic enough, Mia Sara also played prominent characters in Apprentice to Murder and Legend.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

11. Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy's '80s acting resume includes St. Elmo's Fire , Pretty in Pink , Weekend at Bernie's , Mannequin , and Less Than Zero . Needless to say, it was an excellent era for him as a performer.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

12. Ally Sheedy

Sheedy's breakout film role happened in 1983 as J.C. Walenski in the Sean Penn-led Bad Boys . However, her popularity grew exponentially thanks to notable roles in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire , and she'll always be remembered as one of the "Brat Pack" stars of her era.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

13. Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer was a force to be reckoned with in the '80s thanks to films like Blade Runner , The Hitcher , and Wanted: Dead or Alive .

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

14. Daryl Hannah

With roles in films like Wall Street , Blade Runner , and Steel Magnolias , Hannah solidified her status as an '80s movie star. She isn't doing much in the public eye these days, but she did have a minor comeback with the Kill Bill movies in the early 2000s.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

15. Emilio Estevez

These days, Estevez is often overshadowed by his brother Charlie Sheen and their father, Martin Sheen. However, Emilio was unstoppable in the '80s, starring in classics like The Outsiders , The Breakfast Club , and St. Elmo's Fire .

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

16. Cindy Morgan

While she was mostly a television actor, Morgan found massive success on the big screen with groundbreaking projects like Tron and Caddyshack .

Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

Which actors do you miss from the '80s?

