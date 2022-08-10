16 Celebs Who Were Famous In The '80s But Are Mostly Forgotten About Today

It might be time for Kathy Hilton to take a trip to the eye doctor. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is blaming her “terrible” eyesight after confusing Lizzo for “Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” After Queens of Bravo reposted a clip of the incident, the “RHOBH” star took to the comments section to defend her slip-up. “My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge🥲🤦‍♀️,” the 63-year-old responded to fans, noting that Lizzo wasn’t the only...

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO