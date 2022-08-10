16 Celebs Who Were Famous In The '80s But Are Mostly Forgotten About Today

Related
Clint Eastwood Once Described What He Liked Best About Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ Villain
Clint Eastwood, the star and director of 'Unforgiven’, once described what he liked best about Gene Hackman’s villain.
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
Yardbarker
The best Jack Nicholson roles of all time
The versatility that Jack Nicholson has shown during his legendary acting career has been one of the highlights of his entertainment legacy. Sometimes, he can be a little scary; other times, his underrated wit leads the way. Regardless, no male actor has received more Academy Award nominations than Nicholson's 12.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter Revealed Why Whoopi Chose Her Stage Name, And It's VERY Funny
"That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
Clint Eastwood Was Thankful He Turned Down Two of the Biggest Roles in Hollywood History
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’
There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Jennette McCurdy Spoke Candidly About Resenting Ariana Grande While Working With Her On "Sam & Cat" And The Different Ways Their Careers Turned Out
"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box."
‘Bullet Train’: Who Lady Gaga Was Supposed to Play and Who Replaced Her
Lady Gaga is making a name for herself in film. She was considered for a role in 2022's 'Bullet Train' -- but couldn't make it work.
CNET
New 'Joker 2' Teaser Confirms Lady Gaga Will Star Alongside Joaquin Phoenix
A day after Warner Bros. confirmed the Joker sequel will be released on Oct. 4, 2024, a teaser for the upcoming film posted across social media on Thursday revealed that Lady Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The 18-second teaser shows silhouettes of Phoenix's Joker dancing alongside a dress-clad Gaga,...
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Broke Her Silence On Anne Heche's Hospitalization After A Near-Fatal Car Crash
"I don't want anybody to be hurt."
Kathy Hilton blames ‘awful’ vision after mistaking Lizzo for ‘Precious’ star Gabourey Sidibe
It might be time for Kathy Hilton to take a trip to the eye doctor. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is blaming her “terrible” eyesight after confusing Lizzo for “Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” After Queens of Bravo reposted a clip of the incident, the “RHOBH” star took to the comments section to defend her slip-up. “My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge🥲🤦♀️,” the 63-year-old responded to fans, noting that Lizzo wasn’t the only...
Collider
Maria Bakalova Tapped For Jerry Seinfeld & Sofia Coppola-Backed Films
Today, Deadline revealed that Bodies Bodies Bodies star Maria Bakalova has been tapped for not one, but two new projects. The actress has officially signed on to join the cast of Andrew Durham’s Fairyland as well as the Jerry Seinfeld helmed feature, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Durham will make...
BuzzFeed
