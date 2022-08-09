Read full article on original website
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
What does ‘back to normal’ mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?
This article first appeared on North Carolina Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what "normal" used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
With excessive heat waves comes big risks, Duke researchers warn
Climate change is having an impact on how North Carolinians live and work. That’s according to Duke University researchers, who said in a recent virtual media briefing with the media that some of the worst effects are due to long summer heatwaves. Excessive heat can kill. And for people...
Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina
The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
Off the NC coast, researchers are testing how to use energy from ocean waves to make drinking water
It’s peak season at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. By 8 a.m., the pier is already lined with anglers and sightseers, and the waves below are alive with schools of fish. Far out on the bright water, a white buoy marks the future location of a new addition to the pier: the test site for a machine designed to harness the energy of the waves to make clean drinking water.
