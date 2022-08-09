ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Arrest made in fatal McAllen motorcycle crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday. A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St. The rider of the motorcycle was […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Suspect in custody in connection with Harlingen shooting

Police identified the suspect of a shooting in Harlingen that left an adult man hospitalized in critical condition. Edgar Trejo was identified as the suspect by the Harlingen Police Department. The 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $400,000, the Harlingen Police Department announced Thursday.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Harlingen suspect arrested after shooting man multiple times

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested the suspect in an aggravated assault that left one in critical condition. At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Harlingen PD responded to the 3000 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
KRGV

Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan. Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD. Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal. Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead, two airlifted after crash north of Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a woman dead, and two others hospitalized. The crash occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday near FM 1015 north of Mile 11, north of Weslaco, a press release by DPS stated. A preliminary investigation revealed a green Chrysler […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

ValleyCentral

PD: Man wanted for discharging weapon

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for discharging a firearm. Rogelio Ilogio Ledesma, 35, has several warrants for his arrest issued by the McAllen Municipal Court. He is wanted for deadly conduct a third-degree felony and evading arrest or detention a third-degree […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

NewsBreak
Public Safety
kurv.com

Van-Pickup Truck Crash Kills Edcouch Woman

An Edcouch woman was killed and two other people seriously hurt in a 2-vehicle wreck north of Weslaco Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says during the noon hour, a Chrysler van came out of a private road near Mile 11 Road to turn onto FM 1015, when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigating shooting that left 1 hospitalized

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. At 4:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting, a press release by the Harlingen Police Department stated. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after shooting two dogs with shotgun, police say

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun. Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records. Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the […]
ValleyCentral

Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...

