McAllen police continue to investigate the circumstances around a 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Tuesday night. A motorcycle and an SUV collided on the 1500 block of South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road. The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police haven’t yet released the name of the victim.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO