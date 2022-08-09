Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
KRGV
Officials: Man found unresponsive at Edinburg home, death investigation underway
A man's death is under investigation in Edinburg. Police responded to the 1400 block of North 14th Place Thursday night in reference to an unresponsive man, according to city officials. Officers discovered the body of a 30-year-old man on the ground in the backyard of the residence. He was pronounced...
Arrest made in fatal McAllen motorcycle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday. A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St. The rider of the motorcycle was […]
KRGV
Suspect in custody in connection with Harlingen shooting
Police identified the suspect of a shooting in Harlingen that left an adult man hospitalized in critical condition. Edgar Trejo was identified as the suspect by the Harlingen Police Department. The 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $400,000, the Harlingen Police Department announced Thursday.
PD: Harlingen suspect arrested after shooting man multiple times
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested the suspect in an aggravated assault that left one in critical condition. At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Harlingen PD responded to the 3000 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently at […]
KRGV
Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan. Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD. Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal. Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
DPS: One dead, two airlifted after crash north of Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a woman dead, and two others hospitalized. The crash occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday near FM 1015 north of Mile 11, north of Weslaco, a press release by DPS stated. A preliminary investigation revealed a green Chrysler […]
KRGV
Mission man charged in fatal motorcycle collision
A 28-year-old Mission man is behind bars for his alleged role in a collision that left a motorcyclist dead. Joel Bello Galindo was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with the collision, according to the McAllen Police Department. McAllen police responded to a collision between a motorcycle...
PD: Man wanted for discharging weapon
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for discharging a firearm. Rogelio Ilogio Ledesma, 35, has several warrants for his arrest issued by the McAllen Municipal Court. He is wanted for deadly conduct a third-degree felony and evading arrest or detention a third-degree […]
KRGV
Man accused of shooting and killing two dogs, charged and out of jail
A McAllen man accused of shooting two dogs in Palmhurst Wednesday is out of jail. Donald Guthrie was released Thursday, according to Hidalgo County jail records. Guthrie is charged with two counts of animal cruelty. The shooting remains under investigation.
kurv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In McAllen
McAllen police continue to investigate the circumstances around a 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Tuesday night. A motorcycle and an SUV collided on the 1500 block of South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road. The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police haven’t yet released the name of the victim.
KRGV
Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrest fourth suspect in kidnapping investigation
A fourth individual was arrested in connection with a suspected kidnapping case that left a man "severely beaten," last month, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said. Magdaleno Perales Jr., 37, was arrested and charged in the kidnapping authorities say occurred on July 3 in Cameron Park. A witness told police...
kurv.com
Van-Pickup Truck Crash Kills Edcouch Woman
An Edcouch woman was killed and two other people seriously hurt in a 2-vehicle wreck north of Weslaco Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says during the noon hour, a Chrysler van came out of a private road near Mile 11 Road to turn onto FM 1015, when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
Harlingen PD investigating shooting that left 1 hospitalized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. At 4:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting, a press release by the Harlingen Police Department stated. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
Man arrested after shooting two dogs with shotgun, police say
PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun. Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records. Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the […]
Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
KRGV
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
