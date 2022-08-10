Round abouts are not the problem; the drivers who either stop and wait forever to merge or the drivers who speed up to be first are the real problems!
Roundabouts work fine in Europe because they are more courteous drivers than we tend to be. Long lines tend to make one line just go without consideration to anyone else. And there's never a patrol car to make the city fine money.
If you’re scared to drive on a roundabout, maybe you really should not be driving at all.
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
Lady Lays Down In Parking Lot At Yellowstone National Park As Hilarious Argument Over Empty Spot Breaks Out
A UPS worker says his boss reprimanded him for taking a sip of water, while others say they suffered heat exhaustion amid soaring temperatures
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Woman Angers Neighbors by Parking Car in Two Spaces — but She’s Allowed to Do It
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 30