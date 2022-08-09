ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93

Bert Fields, the renowned entertainment litigator whose clients included Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, The Beatles and a host of other luminaries, studios and talent agencies, has died. He was 93. Fields died peacefully late Sunday night at his Malibu home, a spokesperson for his law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Llp., announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on 'Love Story,' 'Jaws' and 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies at 92David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89 “For forty years, we were graced with Bert’s brilliance, decency and...
