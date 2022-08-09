Read full article on original website
Related
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?
Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93
Bert Fields, the renowned entertainment litigator whose clients included Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, The Beatles and a host of other luminaries, studios and talent agencies, has died. He was 93. Fields died peacefully late Sunday night at his Malibu home, a spokesperson for his law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Llp., announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on 'Love Story,' 'Jaws' and 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies at 92David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89 “For forty years, we were graced with Bert’s brilliance, decency and...
BuzzFeed piece ranks J.K. Rowling among 'major villains' like O.J. Simpson, Jim Jones, Benedict Arnold
A BuzzFeed article lumped "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in with "major villains" of history, such as murderous cult leader Jim Jones, infamous traitor Benedict Arnold and even O.J. Simpson because of Rowling's stance on transgenderism. The BuzzFeed article, "17 Famous People Who Started Out As Heroes But Lived Long...
Comments / 0