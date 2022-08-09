Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now receive a Dracovish through a code revealed on a Japanese TV broadcast of the Pokémon anime. The Pokémon, known officially as Ash’s Dracovish, is based on the Pokémon of the same name that Ash uses in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series TV show, according to Pokémon news site and database Serebii. To obtain it, players should go to the Mystery Gift option in Sword and Shield‘s menu and enter the code GANJ0UAG0882. This Dracovish is available beginning today, Aug. 12, and will remain available until Aug. 25. The code can only be used once per Sword and Shield save file.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO