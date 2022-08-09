ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’

Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Tower of Fantasy servers to join in each region

Tower of Fantasy is rolling out around the world and players are getting ready to create their first characters. From choosing a username to customizing characters, there will be lots to do when you start your journey in Tower of Fantasy. Your character will need a server, however, and picking...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk#Fortnite#Rift#Video Game#Poi
dotesports.com

Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites

In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia

It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
SOFTWARE
dotesports.com

When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?

While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map

Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Sword and Shield code grants players Ash’s Dracovish

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now receive a Dracovish through a code revealed on a Japanese TV broadcast of the Pokémon anime. The Pokémon, known officially as Ash’s Dracovish, is based on the Pokémon of the same name that Ash uses in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series TV show, according to Pokémon news site and database Serebii. To obtain it, players should go to the Mystery Gift option in Sword and Shield‘s menu and enter the code GANJ0UAG0882. This Dracovish is available beginning today, Aug. 12, and will remain available until Aug. 25. The code can only be used once per Sword and Shield save file.
COMICS
dotesports.com

The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles

In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Vantage’s pick rate settles days after Apex Legends season 14 launch

The numbers are in, and Apex Legends fans finally have a glimpse at just how popular the game’s newest legend is days after her release. Vantage sits at an 11.9-percent pick rate, the highest of any legend in the game currently, three days after her arrival on live servers, according to fan-run tracker Apex Legends Status. This isn’t unusual for new legends, who generally see several days of high pick rates before tapering off.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Vantage in Apex Legends

Vantage is no stranger to death. As a recon legend hailing from the wild and frozen planet of Págos, she’s used to marking and taking out targets to survive. In season 14 of Apex Legends, she made her debut in the Apex Games, taking her homemade sniper rifle and adorable bat Echo with her on her quest to clear her mother’s name.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy