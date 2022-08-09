Read full article on original website
Fortnite’s Dragon Ball teaser has quickly become the account’s most liked tweet ever
Fortnite is the king of crossovers and the self-appointed center of all universes in existence. Now the Zero Point has drawn in Shenron and the best fighters from the Dragon Ball universe to the island. The teaser tweet that announced the collab has now surpassed 250,000 likes, making it the most popular tweet the account has ever posted.
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’
Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
Best Tower of Fantasy servers to join in each region
Tower of Fantasy is rolling out around the world and players are getting ready to create their first characters. From choosing a username to customizing characters, there will be lots to do when you start your journey in Tower of Fantasy. Your character will need a server, however, and picking...
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites
In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old. For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall...
Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary Live Letter preview shows new in-depth details
Island Sanctuaries are coming to Final Fantasy XIV in the 6.2 patch on Aug. 23, and the FFXIV developers gave fans a deep look into what they can do on their own little slice of paradise. Previously, there was some idea of what players would be able to do on...
How to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
A new melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today thanks to Treyarch, and players can immediately reap the benefits. The Scythe was accidentally leaked by Treyarch several months ago, found within Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is now officially in the game and secured via an in-game challenge.
Will vs TenZ battle ends with disappointment for Sentinels, whose VALORANT season hits end of the line
Shroud brought the VALORANT viewers, but couldn’t help bring Sentinels to Champions. Two all-elite teams battled it out during a knockout match of VCT Last Chance Qualifiers today and Sentinels had their dreams of reaching Champions slashed after their loss to 100 Thieves. The match was a tense one....
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?
While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
MultiVersus Season One gets new August release date, will add Morty, new battle pass, more
Crossover platform fighter MultiVersus finally has a date for its first official season, which will be starting on Monday, Aug. 15, and will herald the launch of new playable characters, a brand-new battle pass, and more. Opening the beta to the public on July 26, MultiVersus has experienced remarkable success...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map
Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
New Pokémon Sword and Shield code grants players Ash’s Dracovish
Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now receive a Dracovish through a code revealed on a Japanese TV broadcast of the Pokémon anime. The Pokémon, known officially as Ash’s Dracovish, is based on the Pokémon of the same name that Ash uses in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series TV show, according to Pokémon news site and database Serebii. To obtain it, players should go to the Mystery Gift option in Sword and Shield‘s menu and enter the code GANJ0UAG0882. This Dracovish is available beginning today, Aug. 12, and will remain available until Aug. 25. The code can only be used once per Sword and Shield save file.
Old kingdom, new champion: Riot Reav3 teases League’s next Shuriman-based top lane tank, K’Sante
Shurima has been one of the most interesting places in Runeterra to dive into for League of Legends lore enthusiasts, boasting a rich history and a collection of unique champions. In a developer vlog, Riot Games has revealed that a new champion is on the way, and they’re also introducing the world to a whole new area in the region.
The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles
In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
Everything revealed in the Aug. 12 Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 72
Patch 6.2 is soon approaching and Final Fantasy XIV players are getting a lot of new content—so much so that game director Naoki Yoshida joked he wasn’t sure they developers would fit it all into one Live Letter. Most of the things players are used to getting in...
Vantage’s pick rate settles days after Apex Legends season 14 launch
The numbers are in, and Apex Legends fans finally have a glimpse at just how popular the game’s newest legend is days after her release. Vantage sits at an 11.9-percent pick rate, the highest of any legend in the game currently, three days after her arrival on live servers, according to fan-run tracker Apex Legends Status. This isn’t unusual for new legends, who generally see several days of high pick rates before tapering off.
How to play Vantage in Apex Legends
Vantage is no stranger to death. As a recon legend hailing from the wild and frozen planet of Págos, she’s used to marking and taking out targets to survive. In season 14 of Apex Legends, she made her debut in the Apex Games, taking her homemade sniper rifle and adorable bat Echo with her on her quest to clear her mother’s name.
