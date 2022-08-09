ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
petsplusmag.com

AFB Plans $79M Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

AFB International, a manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, GA, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park, a...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
City
Savannah, GA
City
Opelika, AL
City
Commerce, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Georgia Education
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Opelika, AL
Education
Columbus, GA
Education
City
Warner Robins, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
COLUMBUS, GA
aldailynews.com

Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs

Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robert Noyce
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Research University#Tech#Columbus State University#Economy#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Ledger Enquirer#Congress#Kia
WTVM

Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus. In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
RICHLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9. Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band. Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country. This event will take place through October 14 on...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy