KSNB Local4
Huskers practice inside Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team moved fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced with the sun beaming down on Tom Osborne Field for their 12th preseason workout. The practice was up-tempo and enthusiastic with players working on fundamentals and various situations. Special Teams Coordinator...
KSNB Local4
Watch out for these Back-to-School scams
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As parents and students stock up on school supplies for the upcoming school year, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are after those buying laptops and tablets instead of pencils and notebooks. “The margins are so tight on pencils that you’re not making away with a...
KSNB Local4
FBI Director Wray declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”. He was also asked...
