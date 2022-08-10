Cheap things to do this week in Austin,Texas

We're all for saving dollars where we can - every little helps after all! With this in mind, we've hunted high and low to bring you some of the best activities in and near your area with deals of up to 40% off.Looking for the top Austin,Texas deals that Things To Do has to offer? Here's a rundown of some of the best deals in the city.

Copper Bullet Lodge

Copper Bullet Lodge

Customers can try to hit the target during a one-hour archery sessions that comes with equipment rental

Get Deal

Regular price: $25

Current price: $15 (40% off)

Location: 1128 County Road 713, Buna

MYLO Obstacle Fitness

MYLO Obstacle Fitness

During Kid’s Ninja Warrior Classes children get the chance to work on their fitness and have a lot of fun at the same time

Get Deal

Regular price: $45

Current price: $27 (40% off)

Location: 12925 Lowden Lane, Manchaca

Brews & Clues

Brews & Clues

Teams work together to follow clues, explore the city, and have a few brews

Get Deal

Regular price: $45

Current price: $27 (40% off)

80+ bought

Location: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin

Bat City Circus

Bat City Circus

Experience the magic of circus, and get fit in a fun, welcoming environment for students of all ages, sizes, body types, and skill levels.

Get Deal

Regular price: $75

Current price: $45 (40% off)

60+ bought

Location: Parker Acres, Austin

Balance Dance Studios

Balance Dance Studios

Experienced instructors aim to teach customers some new moves while improving their dance technique and exploring different styles

Get Deal

Regular price: $82

Current price: $50 (39% off)

30+ bought

Location: 4544 S Lamar Blvd., Austin

ScavengerHunt.com

ScavengerHunt.com

Participants gear up and launch the ScavengerHunt.com app to start their own adventure, racing against the clock at a time of their choosing

Get Deal

Regular price: $40

Current price: $25 (38% off)

990+ bought

Location: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin

Kayak Instruction

Kayak Instruction

Experienced instructors and guides outfit guests for a half-day or full-day of kayaking, fishing, or SUP

Get Deal

Regular price: $50

Current price: $32 (36% off)

20+ bought

Location: 602 Interstate 35, San Marcos

Big Hug Gym

Big Hug Gym

Visit our gym during Open gym program and gain access to everything that it offers.

Get Deal

Regular price: $12

Current price: $8 (36% off)

60+ bought

Location: 1920 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock

Raging Axe - Rage Room

Raging Axe - Rage Room

Client can release their emotions, breaking items like TVs, glassware, and more in a safe environment

Get Deal

Regular price: $40

Current price: $26 (35% off)

410+ bought

Location: 15635 Vision Drive, Pflugerville

Point Venture Golf Club

Point Venture Golf Club

Nine-hole course designed by three-time Masters champion Jimmy Demaret features small greens, sharp doglegs, and scenic views of Lake Travis

Get Deal