Austin, TX

Cheap things to do this week in Austin,Texas

 5 days ago

We're all for saving dollars where we can - every little helps after all! With this in mind, we've hunted high and low to bring you some of the best activities in and near your area with deals of up to 40% off.Looking for the top Austin,Texas deals that Things To Do has to offer? Here's a rundown of some of the best deals in the city.

Copper Bullet Lodge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZndo_0hBA48L900
Copper Bullet Lodge

Customers can try to hit the target during a one-hour archery sessions that comes with equipment rental

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $25
  • Current price: $15 (40% off)
  • Location: 1128 County Road 713, Buna

MYLO Obstacle Fitness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0k57_0hBA48L900
MYLO Obstacle Fitness

During Kid’s Ninja Warrior Classes children get the chance to work on their fitness and have a lot of fun at the same time

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $45
  • Current price: $27 (40% off)
  • Location: 12925 Lowden Lane, Manchaca

Brews & Clues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clbdp_0hBA48L900
Brews & Clues

Teams work together to follow clues, explore the city, and have a few brews

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $45
  • Current price: $27 (40% off)
  • 80+ bought
  • Location: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin

Bat City Circus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hg41E_0hBA48L900
Bat City Circus

Experience the magic of circus, and get fit in a fun, welcoming environment for students of all ages, sizes, body types, and skill levels.

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $75
  • Current price: $45 (40% off)
  • 60+ bought
  • Location: Parker Acres, Austin

Balance Dance Studios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9A5q_0hBA48L900
Balance Dance Studios

Experienced instructors aim to teach customers some new moves while improving their dance technique and exploring different styles

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $82
  • Current price: $50 (39% off)
  • 30+ bought
  • Location: 4544 S Lamar Blvd., Austin

ScavengerHunt.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enz0J_0hBA48L900
ScavengerHunt.com

Participants gear up and launch the ScavengerHunt.com app to start their own adventure, racing against the clock at a time of their choosing

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $40
  • Current price: $25 (38% off)
  • 990+ bought
  • Location: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin

Kayak Instruction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbQ3L_0hBA48L900
Kayak Instruction

Experienced instructors and guides outfit guests for a half-day or full-day of kayaking, fishing, or SUP

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $50
  • Current price: $32 (36% off)
  • 20+ bought
  • Location: 602 Interstate 35, San Marcos

Big Hug Gym

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQElL_0hBA48L900
Big Hug Gym

Visit our gym during Open gym program and gain access to everything that it offers.

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $12
  • Current price: $8 (36% off)
  • 60+ bought
  • Location: 1920 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock

Raging Axe - Rage Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWhrJ_0hBA48L900
Raging Axe - Rage Room

Client can release their emotions, breaking items like TVs, glassware, and more in a safe environment

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $40
  • Current price: $26 (35% off)
  • 410+ bought
  • Location: 15635 Vision Drive, Pflugerville

Point Venture Golf Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2AZg_0hBA48L900
Point Venture Golf Club

Nine-hole course designed by three-time Masters champion Jimmy Demaret features small greens, sharp doglegs, and scenic views of Lake Travis

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $120
  • Current price: $79 (34% off)
  • 1,000+ bought
  • Location: 422 Venture Boulevard South, Leander

