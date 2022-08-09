Read full article on original website
Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
nbc15.com
MPD: Two suspects taken into custody after weeks long investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken into custody after a weeks-long drug investigation on Madison’s near east side, the police department said Thursday. The search warrant served by MPD covered a business along the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue. MPD did not say what the business was.
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — Joseph Garrison, who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other...
nbc15.com
Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
norfolkneradio.com
Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest
Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
seehafernews.com
Madison High School Student Accused Of Making Multiple Bomb Threats
A Madison high school student is charged with making multiple bomb threats. The 17-year-old suspect hasn’t been named but authorities say he is a student at Memorial High School. The string of threats started in February and lasted for three months. The teen has been booked on felony charges.
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
nbc15.com
Man’s body found near van involved in Sauk Co. crash a day earlier
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - An 85-year-old man who was found dead on Thursday next to a minivan that matched the description of one that was seen crashing into construction equipment the previous day and driving off, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. The man, whose name was not...
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
marquettecountytribune.com
OWI arrest results from 3-vehicle crash
On Friday, August 5th, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls for a multiple vehicle crash with injuries west of Montello on STH 23 in the Town of Packwaukee. A pickup truck traveling eastbound attempted to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a silver van and a small pickup truck, both traveling westbound.
Police charge Beloit woman with selling prescription drugs
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Nicole Musick, 43, after an investigation into prescription drug dealing in the South Beloit and Beloit area. According to South Beloit Police, Musick was arrested on August 10th after being named as the suspect in the case. She has been charged with Delivery of Hydrocodone, Delivery of […]
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m. The victim, a 63-year-old man,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Woman For Allegedly Selling Narcotics in South Beloit
In May of 2022 the South Beloit Police Department received a complaint of a subject selling illegal narcotics in the South Beloit/Beloit area. An investigation was initiated at that time and the suspect was identified as 43 year old Nicole Musick of Beloit, Wisconsin.
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. Officials...
nbc15.com
Madison coffee shop burglarized and vandalized
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison coffee shop owner is working to move forward after her business was burglarized Tuesday night. EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue was broken into around 10:30 p.m. The inside of the shop was also vandalized, with an incident report from the Madison Police Department noting potted plants and windows were also damaged.
