Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
WCAX
Burlington homeless pod project underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End. Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WCAX
Saranac Lake business catches fire
CO- Founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident. Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 6 hours ago. The shakeup in the...
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace in Burlington hosts to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, businesses will set up outside, offering their best deals. During that time there will be a...
WCAX
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
WCAX
A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown shooting early Saturday morning, leaves two people injured. Burlington Police say they were called to the scene on Main Street just before 1:30 this morning. According to Burlington Police, two men were shot, and transported to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses...
WCAX
Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
WCAX
WATCH | 3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 5 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
WCAX
Police seek suspects in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are seeking two individuals in connection with the shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month. It happened the night of Friday, July 22 just before midnight. Police say a man in his 40s was struck by a bullet in the vicinity of 177 Church Street near Big Daddy’s Pizza. The victim was brought to the hospital by a friend where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening wound.
WCAX
How Champlain College students help auto companies focus on cybersecurity
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College is creating job opportunities for its students worldwide, and one is working to ensure that everyone knows the importance of cybersecurity in the automotive world. Parker Soares is entering his junior year at Champlain College in Burlington. This summer, Soares spent his time working...
WCAX
Grazing sheep offer eco-friendly solution at Plattsburgh solar farm
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new solar farm in the Town of Plattsburgh is taking “going green” to a whole new level with its sustainable landscaping crew. Tucked away on the back of the J&R Pierce Family Farm is the new Plattsburgh solar site. “The panels provide electricity...
WCAX
How much will taxpayers be asked to fork out for new Burlington school?
Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next, Part 2. Becca Balint prevailed in the closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary in Vermont. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election.
Comments / 0