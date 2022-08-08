Read full article on original website
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
Mark Stoops Fires Back At John Calipari For Calling Kentucky A 'Basketball School'
Kentucky's a basketball school, right? Not on Mark Stoops' watch. In fact, he's willing to call out John Calipari over it. This week, Calipari called Kentucky a "basketball school." He proceeded to call Alabama and Georgia "football schools." "This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is...
Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Stetson Bennett Going Viral
Georgia is still on top of the college football world heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 back in January over the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were great on both sides of the ball, but the defense was talked about more due to how it led the nation in numerous categories.
Will Muschamp explains why his role with Georgia football is ‘the best job in America’
ATHENS — You can tell Will Muschamp is very comfortable being back in Athens. Even if he’s in a much bigger role this season at Georgia, he’s at ease back at his alma mater. Muschamp is serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this season. After...
Will Muschamp makes first public remarks since being fired as South Carolina’s coach
Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he thinks he has “the best job in America” with the Georgia football team in his first public comments since being fired by USC in November 2020. “I really appreciate the opportunity coach (Kirby) Smart gave me to come back to...
Florida football on top for this 4-star in-state 2024 safety
Heading into the fall, the Florida Gators sit atop the recruitment of 2024 four-star safety Brayshon Williams. The Lakeland High defensive back has already been to campus three times, and he’s planning his next trip to the Swamp, according to Gators Online. Williams will be in town for Florida’s season opener against the Utah Utes on Sept. 3.
Vols' Week 1 opponent: Byron Ellis named Ball State's general manager
Tennessee opened fall training camp Aug. 1 in preparation for the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols will kick off its 2022 campaign Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.
Former Georgia star QB Aaron Murray joins ESPN as an analyst
Former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Aaron Murray will serve as a college football analyst for ESPN this season. ESPN announced that Murray will be an analyst and will call several SEC Network games this year. It can never hurt to have a little bit of Georgia bias in the broadcasting...
