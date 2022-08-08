ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Stetson Bennett Going Viral

Georgia is still on top of the college football world heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 back in January over the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were great on both sides of the ball, but the defense was talked about more due to how it led the nation in numerous categories.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Mark Stoops

Comments / 0

Community Policy