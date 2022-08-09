ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Illinois State
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri

New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
kmmo.com

MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
kmmo.com

2022 MISSOURI STATE FAIR QUEEN ANNOUNCED

Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held Thursday, August 11. Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Is In The Top 15 Best States To Have A Baby

Becoming a parent is one of the best things you can do in your life. Getting the title of mom or dad really is the best title to receive and those lucky enough to get that title, know the feeling. If you and your significant other want to grow your family by adding a mini you or them into the world, you probably want to know how great your state is to have a baby in. A list shows the best and worst states to have a baby. The Quad-City states didn't do too bad on this list.
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

