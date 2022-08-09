ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker Boudreaux Is Officially All Elite

Parker Boudreaux is All Elite. Following this week’s episode of Rampage, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Boudreaux has signed a deal with the company. He wrote,. “After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is...
Postponed Jeff Hardy Hearing Gets Official Date

It was reported that the scheduled pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy was pushed back sixty days at the request of the star’s legal team. According to Pwinsider, the pre-trial will now be set for October 19th. Hardy was arrested back in June for a DUI and has been suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW. Tony Khan has stated that Hardy won’t return until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.
