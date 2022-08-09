It was reported that the scheduled pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy was pushed back sixty days at the request of the star’s legal team. According to Pwinsider, the pre-trial will now be set for October 19th. Hardy was arrested back in June for a DUI and has been suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW. Tony Khan has stated that Hardy won’t return until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO