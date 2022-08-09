Read full article on original website
Will Smith hilariously says ‘my bad’ in farewell message to Braves Country
In a farewell message to Braves Country, former closer Will Smith drops a little wink and some humor in reference to the “stressful moments” he provided.
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process
After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
Braves call top prospect Vaughn Grissom up to big leagues
The Atlanta Braves Wednesday selected the contract of Vaughn Grissom to the major league roster and returned Kirby Yates from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson
The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series
Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Prospect Grissom homers in debut, Braves beat Red Sox 8-4
By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer BOSTON - Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer on Wednesday night to lead the Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Called up earlier in the day from Double-A, the 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for his first big-league hit. He tossed his bat aside before taking off around the bases, clapped his hands as he rounded...
ESPN Projects Atlanta Hawks Record for Next Season
ESPN predicted every NBA team's record and conference rankings in the 2022-23 season.
Dodgers rally past Twins to run their winning streak to 10
The Dodgers rallied to sweep the Minnesota Twins with a 8-5 win and extend their win streak to 10 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
