By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer BOSTON - Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer on Wednesday night to lead the Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Called up earlier in the day from Double-A, the 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for his first big-league hit. He tossed his bat aside before taking off around the bases, clapped his hands as he rounded...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO