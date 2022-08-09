ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect

Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process

After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Leprekhan#Vines
Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera had easy day at the ballpark on Thursday

At 39-years-old, Miguel Cabrera has to pick his spots a little more these days. He did that and then some on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. The Detroit Tigers slugger was out of the starting lineup for his team’s game against Cleveland but entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. With two runners in scoring position and first base open, the Guardians decided to intentionally walk Cabrera. The two-time MVP was then immediately replaced by pinch runner Kody Clemens, 13 years Cabrera’s junior.
Prospect Grissom homers in debut, Braves beat Red Sox 8-4

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer BOSTON - Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer on Wednesday night to lead the Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Called up earlier in the day from Double-A, the 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for his first big-league hit. He tossed his bat aside before taking off around the bases, clapped his hands as he rounded...
BOSTON, MA

