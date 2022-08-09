Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1204 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Horn, or 19 miles southeast of Gila Bend, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Estrella, Freeman and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 128 and 160. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 15 and 24. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 719 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee and Naco, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas and Coronado National Memorial. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0