ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry said his cellphone was seized Tuesday morning by FBI agents carrying a search warrant.

The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. Perry, though, has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump's actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Former senior Justice Department officials have testified that Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, had "an important role" in Trump's effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark - a top Justice official who was pushing Trump's baseless claims of election fraud - as the acting attorney general.

In a statement Tuesday, Perry said three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and "seized my cell phone." He called the action "banana republic tactics."

"They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish," Perry said. "I'm outraged - though not surprised - that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland's DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHxDU_0hB9VzYh00

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The lawmaker, representing Pennsylvania's 10th District, was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October 2021 outlining how Trump's effort to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign.

Perry, who has continuously disputed the validity of Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, has said he obliged Trump's request for an introduction to Clark, then an assistant attorney general whom Perry knew from unrelated legislative matters. The three men went on to discuss their shared concerns about the election, Perry has said.

The Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state, and senior Justice officials dismissed Perry's claims.

The Senate report outlined a call Perry made to then-acting Deputy Attorney General Rich Donoghue in December 2020 to say the department wasn't doing its job with respect to the elections. Perry encouraged Donoghue to elicit Clark's help because he's "the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this," the report said.

Perry has said his "official communications" with Justice Department officials were consistent with the law.

The Justice Department's inspector general conducted a search in June of Clark's Virginia home.

Perry slammed the Justice Department's decision to serve him with a warrant as an "unnecessary and aggressive action."

"My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends," Perry said. None of this is the government's business."

The seizure of Scott's cellphone was first reported by Fox News Channel.

Comments / 8

covid19
1d ago

Hey Ricky how did that pardon work out you tried so hard get trump to sign off on

Reply(1)
7
Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Republican#Doj#Congress#Senate#The Justice Department
Axios

Trumpworld speculates about "flipped" aide after FBI search

Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has "flipped" and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Trump's orbit is always an environment rife with mistrust and paranoia. Now, that's intensified.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CNBC

FBI seized about a dozen boxes in raid of Trump home in Florida, lawyer says

FBI agents seized about a dozen boxes during a raid of the Florida home of former President Donald Trump on Monday, his lawyer said. Christina Bobb told NBC News a copy of the search warrant left at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach indicated agents are investigating possible violations of the Presidential Records Act and the laws about handling classified material.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.” “I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.” Wray made the remarks following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska, where he discussed the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday by FBI agents of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort.
POTUS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy