Florida State

usf.edu

Educators voice their concerns and hopes ahead of a new school year

This week on Florida Matters, we discuss the challenges students and teachers face as a new school year begins. Schools in most counties in the greater Tampa Bay region open on Wednesday. And school districts are facing teacher shortages, with some missing hundreds. One solution — signed into law by...
TAMPA, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

An armed man was killed after trying to breach an Ohio FBI office

A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West. Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories. WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it...
OHIO STATE
usf.edu

Low-carb Florida life with Dennis Perez of Black Tie Kitchen

In Florida, there’s no shortage of Cuban bread, key lime pie or shrimp and grits. But eating delicious food minus all the carbohydrates can get tricky. That’s where Dennis Perez comes in. He’s the content creator behind Black Tie Kitchen, a popular YouTube channel where he shares low-carb and keto-friendly foods with a side of humor.
OLDSMAR, FL

