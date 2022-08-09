Read full article on original website
What has changed with early voting and mail-in ballots in Florida? We clear up the confusion
Early voting started Monday in Hillsborough County. Most other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region start early voting Saturday, Aug. 13. There are several new laws that go into effect this election. One prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from having more than two vote-by-mail...
Tampa Bay referendums include public school funding, transit tax and environmental land protection
There are two major referendums that will come before Tampa Bay area voters on November's ballot, along with a pair of votes in two counties on the Aug. 23 primary that would increase property taxes to help fund public schools:. Hillsborough County: Transportation tax referendum. This would levy a 1%...
Report shows majority of Florida hospitals are not complying with the federal price transparency law
It shows that 80% of the hospitals surveyed in Florida are not following the law. A new report shows that 18 months after a law went into effect that requires hospitals to post prices online, most hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from patients. The report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org...
Educators voice their concerns and hopes ahead of a new school year
This week on Florida Matters, we discuss the challenges students and teachers face as a new school year begins. Schools in most counties in the greater Tampa Bay region open on Wednesday. And school districts are facing teacher shortages, with some missing hundreds. One solution — signed into law by...
Florida's severe child psychiatrist shortage keeps one provider up at night
Florida needs pediatric psychiatrists. A map on the website of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry shows most of the state has a severe shortage. Some counties have no providers at all. The shortage started before the COVID-19 pandemic, and more providers have left their jobs since then....
An armed man was killed after trying to breach an Ohio FBI office
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West. Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories. WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it...
Low-carb Florida life with Dennis Perez of Black Tie Kitchen
In Florida, there’s no shortage of Cuban bread, key lime pie or shrimp and grits. But eating delicious food minus all the carbohydrates can get tricky. That’s where Dennis Perez comes in. He’s the content creator behind Black Tie Kitchen, a popular YouTube channel where he shares low-carb and keto-friendly foods with a side of humor.
