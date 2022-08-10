ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Flag-waving Trump supporters rally for former president in Little Havana

By Bobeth Yates
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJ5r9_0hB9T13I00

Pro-Trump demonstrators take to the streets 02:39

MIAMI - On Tuesday afternoon, about a dozen Donald Trump supporters gathered outside of Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

They held Trump flags, wore Trump hats and chanted in support of the former president.

On Monday evening, dozens of supporters gathered around Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach to protest the FBI Mar-a-Lago search.

Trump supporters could be seen driving around in vehicles decked out in patriotic regalia.

Pro-Trump protesters waved flags and chanted against what they called a "raid" by the FBI.

The execution of a search warrant by the FBI intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

According to Trump's Florida-based attorney, Lindsey Halligan, more than 40 FBI agents went into Mar-a-Lago, dividing the search area between a bedroom, storage room, and office.

"President Trump is being attacked it's not fair the way they're doing him," said protestor Miguel Saavedra, who was at the Versailles rally.

"We think the 15 boxes that he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and wouldn't give back was the most likely reason for the that they wanted the search warrant, said former prosecutor, Harry Litman.

Halligan told CBS News the search came as a "huge surprise." She added she believes it was an appalling display of abuse of power and complete overkill, but Litman says this decision came from high in the FBI, which means all the eyes were dotted and T's crossed.

"This is a big-time move, which in part was stepping on a hornet nest he's already issued an outrageous statement they knew it would happen and they don't care," added Litman.

CBS4 was told the former president is also using the situation to fundraise sending out texts asking supporters to donate, to help him get back in power and a protester we spoke to said they are fully behind him.

"I love Trump and I think God chose him. I saw it myself before he was a candidate. I knew he was going to be the president of the United States and he's going to be back," said Lillian Boza.

