iastate.edu
Community Economic Development
The Henry County Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and navigate future community leaders. The program is made up of two parts with one goal: Building Leaders for a Stronger Tomorrow!. ISU Extension and Outreach-Henry County and the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Announce the 2020 Henry County Leadership...
iastate.edu
Join us outdoors weekly for our popular Early Childhood Development program featuring stories followed by nature exploration and activities. The mission of Reiman Gardens' Internship Program is to promote the professional and intellectual development of students through a multi-disciplinary educational approach and hands-on work experience.
iastate.edu
Weed Seed Destructor and Other Control Methods to Be Showcased
AMES, Iowa – Controlling weeds in farm fields is an annual challenge – especially with more weeds becoming resistant to herbicides. Fortunately, producers have a wide range of options to counter weeds, including some creative ways that may not have been employed in the past. At this year’s...
