Iowa State

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State's Office Makes Offer To Improve Voter Access

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is making an offer aimed at improving voter access to the November general election. The 99 counties in the state have until the end of this month to apply for a one-thousand dollar grant. Those counties can use the money to improve accessibility and receive communication, etiquette, and sensitivity training for interacting with voters who have disabilities.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowatorch.com

Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing 'taxpayer-funded slush fund'

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service, acute care hospital in Spirit Lake, has earned two separate five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The ratings are part of CMS’ Hospital Compare website, which is […] The post Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
iowapublicradio.org

Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline

The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
B100

Are Iowa's Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
northwestmoinfo.com

IA DNR Taking Comments On New Veteran Licenses

Lake Ahquabi State Park (Photo by Iowa DNR). The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is taking comments on new veteran licenses, through August 19. Senate File 581 was passed and signed into law in June and establishes a new lifetime trout fishing license for Iowa residents who qualify for the disabled veteran homestead credit.
Western Iowa Today

Villisca City Councilman running for Iowa Senate Seat

(Villisca) The lack of a candidate on the Democratic Ballot for Iowa Senate District #9 prompted Villisca City Councilman Tripp Narup to throw his hat in the ring. Narup will challenge Republican Incumbent Tom Shipley for the seat in November. The newly drawn district includes all of Cass, Adams, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Ringgold, and the western portion of Union County.
Western Iowa Today

Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
KCCI.com

Nunn pushes back on new Axne ad targeting his 'no exceptions' abortion stance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Cindy Axne released a new campaign advertisement Thursday in the race for Iowa's third congressional district. The ad targets her Republican opponent Zach Nunn, showing footage of Nunn supporting a no-exceptions stance on abortion. The ad includes footage from a Republican primary debate last...
