Iowa Secretary Of State’s Office Makes Offer To Improve Voter Access
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is making an offer aimed at improving voter access to the November general election. The 99 counties in the state have until the end of this month to apply for a one-thousand dollar grant. Those counties can use the money to improve accessibility and receive communication, etiquette, and sensitivity training for interacting with voters who have disabilities.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowatorch.com
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Treasurer Renews Call for State-Run ‘Retirement Savings Iowa’ Program
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald is again calling for creation of a state-managed investment program for Iowans who don’t have a pension or retirement plan through their employer. “If you’re a waitress or you work at the lumber yard or a small business — any...
KETV.com
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill
In 2018, the legislature moved to outlaw abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy and Reynolds signed it into law, but a judge enjoined the law, which prevents officials from enforcing it.
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service, acute care hospital in Spirit Lake, has earned two separate five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The ratings are part of CMS’ Hospital Compare website, which is […] The post Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Summit Carbon Solutions updates list of Iowa properties it seeks for easements
A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.
iowapublicradio.org
Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline
The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
northwestmoinfo.com
IA DNR Taking Comments On New Veteran Licenses
Lake Ahquabi State Park (Photo by Iowa DNR). The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is taking comments on new veteran licenses, through August 19. Senate File 581 was passed and signed into law in June and establishes a new lifetime trout fishing license for Iowa residents who qualify for the disabled veteran homestead credit.
Villisca City Councilman running for Iowa Senate Seat
(Villisca) The lack of a candidate on the Democratic Ballot for Iowa Senate District #9 prompted Villisca City Councilman Tripp Narup to throw his hat in the ring. Narup will challenge Republican Incumbent Tom Shipley for the seat in November. The newly drawn district includes all of Cass, Adams, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Ringgold, and the western portion of Union County.
Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat
(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
KCCI.com
Nunn pushes back on new Axne ad targeting his 'no exceptions' abortion stance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Cindy Axne released a new campaign advertisement Thursday in the race for Iowa's third congressional district. The ad targets her Republican opponent Zach Nunn, showing footage of Nunn supporting a no-exceptions stance on abortion. The ad includes footage from a Republican primary debate last...
