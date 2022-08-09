Read full article on original website
STC partnering up with Metro McAllen for new transit academy
In an effort to reduce the shortage of bus drivers, South Texas College is teaming up with Metro McAllen for a transit academy. “This program was established due to the need and high demand for these high paying jobs, and most importantly to address the needs of the community,” STC President Ricardo Solis said.
Free Health and Wellness expo to take place in Mercedes
A free community Health and Wellness Expo for the public will take place Friday in Mercedes. Free health screenings like vision, dental, and blood pressure checks are being offered. More than 500 backpacks will also be given out. The expo is happening at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center from 9:00...
Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school. Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time. “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
Staff at Point Isabel ISD receive school safety training
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office provided security training for the Point Isabel Independent School District on Tuesday. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE training, was put on to make sure students are in a safe learning environment when classes resume. : Town hall at La Feria ISD...
Groundbreaking held for inclusive playground in McAllen
Ground has been broken at Los Encino Park in south McAllen. The park is getting a makeover to make it inclusive for all children. Wheelchair ramps will be added. "It has a first inclusive we-go swing in the city of McAllen," said inclusive play specialist Marissa Pecina. "What this means is that kids with and without disabilities can swing together. There's sensory elements, cozy quiet spaces for children who may be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of the play space. So, it truly is a welcoming area for everyone."
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
Valley leaders reflect on struggles and improvements in education field
A panel of three leaders met Tuesday in Edinburg for the State of Education Conference. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa - a member of the Standing Committee for Education – attended the conference to discuss advancements, struggles, and plans in education.
Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
Podcast: Ames: RGV is ready for bigger things and STHS Edinburg is ready to step up to that vision
EDINBURG, Texas – South Texas Health System Edinburg has officially opened the first two floors of its brand new $100-plus million patient tower. The hospital’s expansion project is now home to an expanded ER, upgraded Radiology Department and enhanced ICU. Last Friday, August 5, STHS Edinburg held the...
Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin
Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
Harlingen VA to hold drive-thru food pantry for veterans
Eligible veterans will receive free food during a drive thru-food panty at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic. The food pantry – done in partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley – is set for Thursday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd.
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
McAllen Selects Local Firm For Bridge Construction
The McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen on Monday for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
328 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 300 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 328 new cases, 85 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 241 probable reports based on antigen testing and 2 self-reports from at-home testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,275. The county […]
San Benito announces sandbag distribution
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
