'Don't be that person' - The four types of customers retail workers hate

Dealing with strangers is hard enough, but having to do it on a daily basis as part of one’s job is an experience many people who work in customer service dread. While some retailers are naturally friendly and willing to help, even they can get frustrated with some customers. Here are some of the worst types of customers according to retailers.
komando.com

Small biz tip: 5 smart ways to make more money and find new customers

Building a brand that people love takes a ton of time and effort. Small business owners must build trust, set trends, and share their customers’ values. Connecting with customers is one of the most important ways to make more money. Success starts close to home. Before connecting to customers,...
SMALL BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

8 Tips for Naming a Small Business

Introducing a new business to the world is a very big deal. You have a great concept in mind, but you still need to come up with the perfect name. Not to put any added pressure on you, but the name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox

Remote workers are starting new businesses behind their bosses’ backs.

Shari Rose is working on her own SEO company while doing SEO full time for someone else. Her full-time job involves helping dentists in California, but her new business, Blurred Bylines, focuses on small firms and nonprofits in Michigan, where she lives and works remotely. Rose says her main job is still her main priority. She also says her job is aware of her startup and is okay with it.
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...

