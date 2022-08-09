Read full article on original website
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Reveals Denver Plan: 'What The Hell Was I Thinking?'
The Dallas Cowboys practice against the Broncos a couple days before the teams kick off the preseason Saturday night in Denver.
Brett Maher to sign with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will reunite with kicker Brett Maher after his Tuesday workout with the team as reported by PFF's Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Maher will replace rookie Jonathan Garibay who is to be waived after an inconsistent camp so far. Maher spent the first two years of his NFL career on the Cowboys, going 49-for-66 (74.2%) and making the four longest field goals in franchise history. Maher suffered from accuracy problems late in his previous tenure in Dallas leading to his release in December 2019. Maher was on practice squads for the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and parts of 2021. Last season he was signed mid-season by New Orleans and made 16-of-18 kicks (88.9%) in eight games. Maher still has to beat out Lirim Hajrullahu in camp but it appears the job will be his to lose.
Texans Release Offensive Depth Chart: No WR No. 3 In Sight?
The Texans are expected to run a base 12-personnel, but do they have a plan for a No. 3 receiver?
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Are the new Broncos owners already entertaining an extension for Russell Wilson?
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Rob Walton’s first message to fans after buying Broncos for $4.5 billion
The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. On Tuesday, NFL owners officially voted and unanimously approved the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. The team was sold for $4.65 billion, which is an American record for the sale of a sports franchise. The ownership group consists of...
Pickens w best catch/Tomlin praise, Pickett best QB -Day 14 of camp
Rare rookie praise for Mike Tomlin about George Pickens as Kenny Pickett had the best day at quarterback, plus a number of injuries at Steelers camp
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference
The biggest question left around college football realignment and expansion has been the future of whether Notre Dame will finally decide to join a conference. Listening to Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick talk, it sounds like the school is happy where it is - and believes it can stay there. ...
Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener Friday vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Friday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville pending any changes to his status prior to the game as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Watson’s pending six-game suspension is currently facing an appeal by...
Seahawks Running Back Suffered Injury On Thursday
In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world by drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. Over the course of his four seasons with the team, Penny struggled to live up to his draft stock. He suffered a number of soft tissue injuries that have plagued him throughout his career thus far.
Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
DeAndre Torrey signs with Philadelphia Eagles
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, RB DeAndre Torrey has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after working out with them on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Torrey was a standout running back at North Texas before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and initially signing with the New York Jets. As a sophomore in college, Torrey ran for 977 yards and 15 touchdowns, and as a senior, he ran for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Eagles have a deep running back unit with RBs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and rookie Kennedy Brooks, but Torrey could find a spot on the practice squad of what looks to be a run-heavy offense.
Roquan Smith removed from PUP list Wednesday
The Chicago Bears have removed linebacker Roquan Smith from the Physically Unable to Perform list and he is now eligible to begin practicing but is not expected to as he continues his training camp "hold in" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith has...
Kyle Schwarber leaves game with undisclosed injury Thursday
Schwarber exited after drawing a walk in the 5th inning but Philadelphia has not released any details at this point. Schwarber is slashing .211/.314/.501 with 34 home runs, 69 RBI and 71 runs scored in 407 at-bats this season. Brandon Marsh pinch-ran for Schwarber and will play centerfield with Matt Vierling moving from centerfield to left field.
K.J. Costello signs with New Orleans Saints
According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed QB K.J. Costello. (Nick Underhill) With starter Jameis Winston sidelined for a bit, the Saints decided to bring in K.J. Costello to take some reps with QBs Andy Dalton and Ian Book. Costello started his college career at Stanford before transferring to Mississippi State where he set the SEC's single-game passing yards record with 623 against LSU. Costello most recently spent time as the backup QB for Case Cookus on the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.
