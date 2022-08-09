Read full article on original website
Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?
The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Report: Browns open to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson suspended for more than six games
The Cleveland Browns could reportedly make a move to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s suspension extends beyond six games. In acquiring the former Houston Texans QB during the offseason, the Browns put themselves in a difficult situation. A suspension was always expected, but it’s very possible the six-game ban a judge levied on Watson last week may not stick.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (foot) to miss Saints' preseason opener
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (foot) will not play in the Saints' preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Winston injured his foot during practice and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Dennis Allen, but he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Andy Dalton is second on the depth chart at quarterback, but Taysom Hill could be more involved under center if Winston were to suffer a setback and miss meaningful time. Winston has received positive reviews in training camp while familiarizing himself with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry.
Junior Colson: J.J. McCarthy 'still doing those Patrick Mahomes throws' in fall camp
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Back in 2020, when it came to Michigan football’s recruits, the star offensive player had to line up against the star defensive player in a high school heavyweight match. Now sophomores in Ann Arbor, in Sept. 2020, J.J. McCarthy, then a five-star recruit, took...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still competing for Carolina Panthers' QB1 spot
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
