New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (foot) will not play in the Saints' preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Winston injured his foot during practice and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Dennis Allen, but he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Andy Dalton is second on the depth chart at quarterback, but Taysom Hill could be more involved under center if Winston were to suffer a setback and miss meaningful time. Winston has received positive reviews in training camp while familiarizing himself with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO