ClutchPoints

Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?

The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
Yardbarker

Report: Browns open to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson suspended for more than six games

The Cleveland Browns could reportedly make a move to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s suspension extends beyond six games. In acquiring the former Houston Texans QB during the offseason, the Browns put themselves in a difficult situation. A suspension was always expected, but it’s very possible the six-game ban a judge levied on Watson last week may not stick.
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (foot) to miss Saints' preseason opener

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (foot) will not play in the Saints' preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Winston injured his foot during practice and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Dennis Allen, but he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Andy Dalton is second on the depth chart at quarterback, but Taysom Hill could be more involved under center if Winston were to suffer a setback and miss meaningful time. Winston has received positive reviews in training camp while familiarizing himself with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry.
