Read full article on original website
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman describes how she was 'humiliated' at a Walgreens as autoimmune patients become collateral damage in the US abortion crackdown
Methotrexate, a drug used to treat arthritis, lupus, IBD, and more, is being restricted across the US because it can cause abortions.
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live
A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
Baby’s arm amputated at 10 days old after he suffered blood clots in the womb
A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed
A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
How a 'bird's beak' growing on a woman's spine left a young mum in debilitating pain and doctors warning her not to have more children
A young mother was shocked to learn she had a bone spur caused by osteoarthritis at just 28 years old. Tamara Watkins first began getting severe back pain and headaches almost 20 years ago but had no idea she would be diagnosed with arthritis. 'I didn't actually think of it...
survivornet.com
Cancer Nurse Mom CAN’T BELIEVE She Missed The Signs Her Own Son, 4, Had Cancer: ‘I Should Have Seen The Signs!’
Janice Post-White is a cancer nurse and she had trouble spotting her son Brennan’s leukemia signs when he was four years old. Today, he’s over 25 years cancer-free. Brennan’s leukemia symptoms included leg pain, fevers, and abdominal pain. His diagnosis was the result of a bone marrow...
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Teacher thought she was starting menopause before life-changing ovarian cancer diagnosis
A woman who thought she was at the start of the menopause was devastated to receive a much more serious diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Emma Durkin suffered hardly any symptoms related to the disease, which is known as the 'silent killer'. Emma, 48 and a primary school teacher, thought she...
Mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke gets terminal cancer diagnosis
A mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke after spending time outside during hot weather has opened up about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis.Janet Sykes, 44, a case worker from Reading, started suffering from headaches and a sense of confusion after volunteering outside at a village fair in May.She was later diagnosed with a terminal high-grade glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and is speaking out about her symptoms as temperatures near record highs in the UK.Ms Sykes’ symptoms worsened and after being referred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for an MRI scan, it was revealed she had a mass on...
Woman Wins Lottery Jackpot Shortly Before Doctors Say She's Cancer-Free
In a whirlwind fortnight, Maxine Lloyd beat cancer and became a millionaire.
Mom Relives Horror As Baby Has Surgery at Same Hospital 23 Years After Her
Megan Ramsey said a team of 15 doctors gathered to treat baby Aurelia's rare heart condition.
Cancer patients becoming terminally ill and ‘dying because of long NHS waits’
CANCER patients are becoming terminally ill and dying because of long NHS waits, doctors warn. The number of people waiting longer than three months for treatment, tests or appointments has doubled in a year to 10,189 – with 327,395 now suspected of having the disease. One patient, 56-year-old Caroline...
Hospital Apologizes for Wrongly Saying Baby Was Dead Before She Actually Died in Mom's Arms
A hospital trust in England has apologized to a mom whose daughter died hours after she was initially told the baby was no longer alive, per multiple reports. Alisha Pegg claimed the staff at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford "neglected" her and her daughter Grace, who died last February shortly after she was born at 22 weeks, according to BBC News and The Guardian.
Comments / 0