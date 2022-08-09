ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Drainage Project for the City of Palm Bay culvert replacements.

Palm Bay, Florida
 4 days ago

City of Palm Bay Public Works contractor Tim Rose will be performing drainage pipe Installation at the following location requiring road closures

#1 Quanah St. and Quimper.

#2 Jaremko Ave. and Queens St.

#5 & 6 Quincy Ave. and Quaker St.

#7 Ravel Rd. and Ramsey Rd.

#8 Ramsdale Dr. and Rayfield

#9 Reardon St. and Cogan Dr.

#10 Reading St. and Cogan Dr.

#11 Raymond St. and Cogan Dr.

#12 Ravenwood St. and Cogan Dr.

#13 Quincy Ave. and Quesada St.

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.

